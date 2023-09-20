DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31272349 CODE: PABS LN ISIN: LU2198883501 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883501 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABS LN Sequence No.: 272727 EQS News ID: 1730343 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 20, 2023 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)