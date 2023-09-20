Quality Industrial Corp. announces filing of S-1 Registration Statement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Quality Industrial Corp. (OTC PINK:QIND), is a Manufacturer of equipment and infrastructure for the Industrial, Energy, and Utility Sectors. On March 19, 2023, QIND filed an S-1 Registration Statement for the sale of its common stock in a firm commitment public offering and concurrent NYSE American listing. The offering shall be for an amount of gross proceeds of up to $7 million.

Upon effectiveness of the offering, QIND intends to uplist to the NYSE American. If required in order to meet the bid price requirement for the listing, the company will affect an authorized reverse stock split simultaneous to its listing on the NYSE American.

"We firmly believe that an uplist to the NYSE American is in the best interest of our company and Shareholders. We are confident that it is our optimal path for realizing the value we see in the company and for its expansion from a largely Middle Eastern operation with several global multinational customers towards a global operation servicing the wider Energy sector. It is exciting that we have now taken a very significant step closer towards this objective." Said QIND CEO, John-Paul Backwell.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

CONTACT

Quality Industrial Corp.

315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

CA 94104, USA

Phone: +1-800-706-0806

Email: info@qualityindustrialcorp.com

Investor site: https://qualityindustrialcorp.com

Twitter: @ QualityIndCorp @ILUS_INTL

SOURCE: Quality Industrial Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785841/quality-industrial-corp-announces-filing-of-s-1-registration-statement