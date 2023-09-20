Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Credit Suisse International on STO Structured Products (449/23)

As of September 21, 2023, the following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse International is delisted from STO Structured Products upon request by the issuer. Issuer: Credit Suisse International --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: GB00BN2WYQ85 --------------------------------------------------- Short Name: CSI GTM 3960 --------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 20, 2023 --------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from September 21, 2023 --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB