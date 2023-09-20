Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2023 | 11:34
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Credit Suisse International on STO Structured Products (449/23)

As of September 21, 2023, the following bond loan issued by Credit Suisse
International is delisted from STO Structured Products upon request by the
issuer. 

Issuer:      Credit Suisse International   
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:     GB00BN2WYQ85          
---------------------------------------------------
Short Name:    CSI GTM 3960          
---------------------------------------------------
Last trading day: September 20, 2023       
---------------------------------------------------
Term:       Delisted from September 21, 2023
---------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer
surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
