Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
Frankfurt
20.09.23
09:21 Uhr
1,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
20.09.2023
Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

20 September 2023

On 19 September 2023 the Company made the following conditional awards of nil-cost options under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to the Executive Directors, as set out below.

Executive Director

Scheme

Number of shares awarded under top-up award

(combined with the award made on 4 July 2023 over a total of 250% of salary)

Number of shares awardedunder one-off award

(200% salary)

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

LTIP

203,155

727,826

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

LTIP

119,928

470,577

The above awards were calculated using a price of £1.6416 per share (being the average of the Company's mid-market closing price on the dealing days over the 90 calendar day period ending with the dealing day before the date of grant).

The normal policy limit for LTIP awards is 250% of salary. The policy limit for the one-off awards, to be made in FY24 only, is 200% of salary.

The awards will be subject to Total Shareholder Return and Adjusted EPS performance conditions.

Vesting of all awards will take place three years after grant and are subject to continued employment. Any vested shares which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post-vesting holding period.

The Awards were made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy and revised LTIP rules approved by shareholders at the AGM on 19 September 2023.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nickyl Raithatha

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of top-up conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan; and

(2) Grant of one-off conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil consideration

(2) Nil consideration

203,155

727,826

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of top-up conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan; and

(2) Grant of one-off conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil consideration

(2) Nil consideration

119,928

470,577

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

19 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group

Company Secretary company-secretary@moonpig.com


