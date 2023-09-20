

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision due later in the day for direction.



Investors remain concerned about the Fed's rate hike path as inflation remains stuck stubbornly above the Fed's long-run target of two percent per year.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.3 percent to $93.12 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.4 percent at $89.26.



Prices are falling despite industry data showing a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. stockpiles.



Data from the industry body American Petroleum Institute indicated that U.S. crude inventories fell by over 5 million barrels last week while analysts had expected a 2.7-million-barrel decline. The official inventory data is due later in the session.



Elsewhere, government data showed India's crude oil imports fell for a third month in a row in August.



Crude imports fell 3.9 percent month-on-month to 18.73 million metric tons in August due to refinery maintenance and reduced shipments from Russia, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data revealed.



