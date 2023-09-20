Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.09.2023 | 12:30
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 19-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue448.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue454.22p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

