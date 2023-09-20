BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 September 2023 were:

595.61p Capital only

605.49p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,647 Ordinary shares on 19th September 2023, the Company has 98,215,309 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,994,555 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.