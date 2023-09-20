Anzeige
20.09.2023
Bumper's USD20m bid to undercut Deribit Crypto Options goes live on September 7, 2023

Bumper's USD20m bid to undercut Deribit Crypto Options goes live on September 7, 2023 
20-Sep-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Bumper's USD20m bid to undercut Deribit Crypto Options goes live on September 7, 2023 
NEWS RELEASE BY BUMPER 
London, United Kingdom | September 07, 2023 12:54 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 Bumper, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol, today launched its crypto options killer. The equation that underpins 
the protocol, promises jaw-dropping improvements over traditional Black-Scholes option desks, undercutting the market 
leader Deribit, by an average of 30% and set to disrupt a USD13 trillion market. 
 Bumper's innovation is the culmination of a three-year research and development programme, backed by USD20m in early 
funding, and collaboration with the Swiss Center for Cryptoeconomics, known for work on Synthetix, and coded by 
renowned developers Digital Mob, who previously worked on protocols such as Barnbridge, Gnosis and Filecoin. 
The result is a protocol that undercuts traditional options desks by one-third, while paying between 3-18% APR to 
Liquidity Providers (LPs) that supply USDC to the protocol. Early adopters of the protocol will also share in USD250,000 
worth of incentives, by either protecting their ETH or earning on their USDC. 
 
Bumper's Co-founder and CEO, Jonathan DeCarteret, says "Bumper removes the downside volatility of a user's crypto 
tokens, paving the way for them to take leveraged positions with zero-liquidation risk. That in itself is a major 
breakthrough, but when you consider it's on average 30% cheaper than the market leader, the value proposition becomes 
crystal clear." 
The protocol charges a premium which is calculated incrementally during the term, based on a combination of market 
conditions, protocol rebalancing and proximity to the user's floor. This generates real yields for liquidity providers 
who realise returns ranging between 3-18% APR on average without the need to sell option contracts. 
Until now, the methodology for calculating the price for hedging risk relied on the fifty-year-old Black-Scholes model, 
which has fuelled the USD13 trillion options market. 
"Fifty years is a long time in tech and although Bumper uses completely different inputs and a novel rebalancing 
mechanism, it is surprisingly correlated with Black-Scholes, but more efficient, even under the most volatile of market 
conditions." said Mr DeCarteret. 
Bumper has been deployed to the Ethereum mainnet, and is currently accepting deposits in ETH and USDC, with additional 
ERC-20 tokens and multi-chain support slated to be added to the protocol in rapid succession. 
For more information on Bumper, including their early user rewards and incentives for rival DeFi options protocol users 
visit bumper.fi. 
About Bumper 
Bumper is a DeFi risk market that provides protection from downside volatility of crypto assets. Users buying 
protection set a price at which they wish to protect their crypto should the price fall, but they don't lose out if the 
market heads upwards. Conversely, other users earn a yield by providing stablecoin liquidity to the protocol. 
For more information, visit Bumper's website, follow Bumper's Twitter, and join the Bumper Discord. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Bumper 
 
Jason Suttie 
 
marketing@bumper.fi 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.bumper.fi/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1730575 20-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
