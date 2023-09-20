Anzeige
20.09.2023 | 12:43
Voicemy.ai Transforms Celebrities Into Hilarious Singers

DJ Voicemy.ai Transforms Celebrities Into Hilarious Singers 

Voicemy.ai 
Voicemy.ai Transforms Celebrities Into Hilarious Singers 
20-Sep-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Voicemy.ai Transforms Celebrities Into Hilarious Singers 
NEWS RELEASE BY EXCLUSIBLE 
Paris, France | September 06, 2023 01:53 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
AI platform transforms celebrities into unexpected singing sensations. 
 Voicemy.ai, a musical platform powered by AI, has unveiled its solution for making celebrities sing. It enables anyone 
to hear stars of the past and present singing their favorite songs on demand. 
Singers, athletes, and politicians are all represented on Voicemy.ai, which allows the public to appreciate AI Kevin de 
Bruyne's unexpected vocal prowess, AI Kylian Mbappe's rendition of 'Here Comes the Money,' and AI Cristiano Ronaldo 
hitting the high notes. Voicemy.ai enables users to unleash their inner superstar as they can collaborate with iconic 
artists, pushing the boundaries of musical creativity. 
Through harnessing artificial intelligence, Voicemy.ai allows anyone to craft harmonies with AI Beyoncé, AI Drake, or 
share a virtual stage with the legendary AI Michael Jackson. The platform has also introduced a FaceSwap Video feature. 
It allows users to replace faces in videos with a comical twist. They can watch their favorite celebrities sing with 
the most unexpected faces, adding a new level of entertainment to their AI-powered adventures. 
In less than one month since its launch, almost 260,000 voices have been cloned on Voicemy.ai, giving birth to a new 
era of musical experimentation. Enthusiastic users have completed over 6,000 training sessions, refining and perfecting 
their AI-created voices. More than 45,000 text-to-voice conversions have taken place, showcasing the limitless 
possibilities of Voicemy.ai. 
Voicemy.ai aims to become the preeminent platform in bringing AI to the masses. The company is committed to narrowing 
the chasm between complex AI technologies and the general public. Voicemy.ai offers intuitive AI tools for creators, 
including voice cloning with voices from their diverse community library, dynamic text-to-speech transformations, 
training tools to personalize voice models, and direct uploading and usage of models on their platform. 
The company fosters a thriving community where users can train, upload, and rank models and be recognized for their 
exceptional contributions. Zakaria Laabid, CEO of Voicemy.ai, says: "We're not just changing the game: we're rewriting 
the rules. Voicemy.ai is all about making AI accessible, creative, and side-splittingly funny. We're exploring the 
limits of AI with voice cloning, and the results are fantastic." 
About Voicemy.ai 
Voicemy.ai is a French startup exploring AI's limits with voice cloning. It is committed to making AI accessible, 
creative, and entertaining for everyone. The platform empowers users to unleash their creativity and redefine the 
boundaries of art and technology. 
For more information, please visit https://voicemy.ai 
 
Contact Details 
 
Voicemy.ai 
 
Julien Fontaine 
 
julien.fontaine@exclusible.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1730507 20-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5a2570b3091a0281df1da351b3d71f84

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
