

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European car market continued to grow sharply in August amid rising demand and market share for battery-powered electric vehicles, data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, showed on Wednesday.



New car registrations advanced 21.0 percent on a yearly basis in August, following a 15.2 percent gain in July. Sales volume increased for the thirteenth straight month.



The number of units sold totalled 787,625 in August versus 650,806 units in the corresponding month last year.



Despite August typically being a slower month for car sales, double-digit gains indicate that the EU market is rebounding from last year's component shortages, the ACEA said.



Among the four major markets, Germany logged the biggest growth in sales by 37.3 percent, followed by France with a 24.3 percent surge.



The car market in Italy also showed a strong increase of 11.9 percent, while the sales growth in Spain came below double-digit levels, rising by 7.8 percent.



Battery electric car registrations logged a further massive annual growth of 118.1 percent to reach 165,165 units in August, equaling the market share of 21.0 percent.



In addition, the EU electric vehicle market exceeded its 20 percent market share for the first time, and became the third-most-popular choice for new car buyers.



All EU markets except Malta saw double- and triple-digit percentage growth, with Germany being the largest market by volume.



In August, hybrid electric cars also retained strong growth momentum, rising by 29.0 percent to 146,170 units.



In the case of petrol cars, the demand grew slightly by 2.1 percent, although its market share decreased from 38.7 percent to 32.7 percent compared to August last year.



On the other hand, the diesel car market in the EU showed a negative growth of 6.0 percent despite a 9.2 percent strong growth seen in Germany, and Central and Eastern European markets. The market share for diesel cars dropped from 16.1 percent to 12.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

