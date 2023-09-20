

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French multi-energy firm, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with Adani Green Energy Limited or AGEL to create a new renewable joint venture or JV. AGEL will contribute to the JV with the assets, whereas TotalEnergies will infuse an equity investment of $300 million.



The two companies will equally own 1,050 MWac or 1400 MWp portfolio JV.



This portfolio will comprise mix of already operational 300 MWac, under construction 500 MWac, and under development assets 250 MWac with a blend of both solar and wind power.



AGEL said that its move will help to deliver its vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.



