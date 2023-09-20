Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials to Launch Global Product Design Services in Authentication, Welcomes Global Expert, Mark Spencer, as new Senior Vice-President

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced the appointment of Mark Spencer as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product and Design for its Authentication division. Joining META in November, he will support the QUANTUM series nano-optic authentication products for banknotes, government documents and brand protection, from design to integration. Mark, an industry veteran, comes with a wealth of expertise in banknote design, development, and production from the world's leading design teams at De La Rue and Crane Currency.

Mark Spencer is a global leader with over 20 years experience from key roles in banknote design, production, and product management. His track record includes the launch of over 450 new banknote designs and five products in the currency sector, and he was responsible for an entire currency portfolio of approx. $350 million per annum. He has led business transformation and key strategic technical projects, including the creation and relocation of a design, banknote prototyping and customer experience suite. Mark's expertise also extends to contract negotiations for strategic partnerships, and he has been a recognised expert speaker at industry events like the G20 Summit.

"Our new animated nano-optic technology is a game-changer in the security and authentication industry. We are honoured to have Mark join our team and help position META to offer unparalleled, vertically integrated solutions using our new technology for banknote, government ID, and brand protection," said George Palikaras, President & CEO of META.

Designing new banknote series requires an extraordinary blend of craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail. This specialized skill set is pivotal in staying ahead of counterfeiters who continually adapt their techniques. META aims to integrate best practices from the banknote industry to deliver solutions that are both visually stunning and secure.

"Banknote design is an art form that commands respect, not just for its aesthetic appeal but for the imperative role it plays in safeguarding economies," said Mark Spencer. "This is an exciting time for me to join META, following the recent launch of META's new product, QUANTUM stripe. I look forward to working with the team to bring this state-of-the-art technology to many new customers in currency, identification, and brand protection, as we redefine what's possible in anti-counterfeiting and authentication."

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785450/meta-materials-to-launch-global-product-design-services-in-authentication-welcomes-global-expert-mark-spencer-as-new-senior-vice-president