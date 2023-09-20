Canopus Biopharma Inc.: Canopus Biopharma, Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Secures $1,000,000 USD in Strategic Venture Capital Financing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / In a move signaling heightened confidence in the future of automated unattended retail, Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC), a dynamic participant of the rapidly expanding unattended retail solutions sector, is thrilled to announce a significant $1,000,000 venture capital investment from a New York based family office. This strategic partnership is expected to accelerate BHC's expansion efforts and position it at the forefront of the unattended retail industry in Canada.

The funding agreement, marked by the receipt of an initial tranche of $350,000 USD, will enable BHC to further its mission in delivering convenient, on-the-go solutions to more consumers across Canada. This infusion of capital is earmarked primarily for the expansion of BHC's touchless vending machine footprint (powered by unique AI technology and programmatic advertising), intensifying its presence in existing markets, and allowing for the penetration of new markets and sectors.

"We're immensely excited about the confidence this Family Office has shown in our vision and our team," said the company's CEO, Justin De Four. "This collaboration propels us closer to our goal of ensuring premium unattended retail solutions are within arm's reach of consumers everywhere."

BHC believes the decision to invest in BHC is a testament to the company's impressive track record, innovative approach, and substantial market potential. Similarly, BHC believes the investment also signals that VCs view the unattended retail industry as having successfully recovered from the declines attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders of BHC can anticipate a series of updates in the coming months detailing the deployment of new vending installations, strategic partnerships, and further innovations enhancing the user experience.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, and experience.

Disclaimer:

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

