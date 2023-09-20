

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is in advanced talks to sell its home improvement lender GreenSky, reports said.



Goldman Sachs is reportedly negotiating the deal worth about $500 million with a group of investment firms including Sixth Street Partners, Pacific Investment Management, and KKR & Co.



It is said that if the deal is done, it would result in significant loss to Goldman which had acquired GreenSky for $1.7 billion in 2021.



