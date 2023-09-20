Cynthia and Josie's Unmentionables Podcast Returns for Season Two Presented by K-Y Canada

The exciting new season guarantees a safe and sexy space to uncover life's messy moments, while sharing a laugh with two of your girlfriends

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / This Fall, two of Canada's most popular TV and on-air personalities are back again for the highly anticipated launch of Season Two of 'Cynthia and Josie's Unmentionables'. This new season promises to continue to inspire and provoke more uncomfortable and important conversations in the spirit of connecting us through life's messy moments, and of course, inviting everyone to feel less shame about their "unmentionables".

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes | Download image HERE .

Cynthia Loyst, Co-Host of CTV's The Social, and Josie Dye, Host and Creator of The Josie Dye Show on Indie88, launched their podcast earlier this year as a platform to openly discuss all of the questions we have, but are too afraid to ask.

After a wildly successful debut, the podcast saw over 150,000 downloads and a growing, loyal fan base. It was named one of the Top-10 Podcasts in Canada by Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Cynthia and Josie's Unmentionables will be growing in many ways, one of which is through the announcement of the podcast's presenting partner for Season Two: K-Y® Canada. Life is full of frictions at home, at work and everywhere in between. But, those shouldn't get in the way of the great sex you deserve! K-Y provides extra comfort during your most intimate moments, so you can leave lifes frictions behind and enhance your pleasure.

"It's a perfect partnership! Everyone who knows me, knows I'm a huge fan of K-Y products and destigmatizing conversations around the power of pleasure and lube," said Cynthia Loyst.

"K-Y has been my friend since I was in my 30s! Since lube continues to be a so-called 'unmentionable', we clearly need to discuss this further and are so grateful to K-Y for supporting these conversations!" added Josie Dye.

"It was a no-brainer for us. We had previously dipped our toes in the podcast space, but this was an opportunity to jump all in with partners that made sense for K-Y Lubricants. There's no denying the synergy that exists between Cynthia, Josie and K-Y Canada. This partnership allows K-Y to be part of important conversations that align with their continued mission of helping Canadians make pleasure a priority," stated Randi Patterson, Commix Communications (on behalf of K-Y Canada).

The podcast will air new episodes weekly starting Tuesday, October 3, 2023 on iHeart Media Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. Here's a sneak peak at some of this season's topics:

Would you have sex with a robot?

Good vibrations: Finding the right sex toys to tickle your fancy

We love our husbands: why do we sometimes fantasize about divorce?

10 Shades of Grey: Exploring kink for beginners

Feathers & Honey: Talking to kids about sex

The Big "O": on the g-spot, multiples and faking it

Gord Downie wrote a song about Josie

Hey Doc, does this look weird?

Cynthia is a lazy lover

How to not be a Karen

Learning how to grieve

A secret addiction

And more!

Here's what people are saying about Season One of Cynthia and Josie's Unmentionables:

??Covetable chats! I love this podcast because these are some of the most intimate, personal convos you want to have with your best friend - and sometimes even your best friend won't go there. This is a judgment-free zone and we need more of this for, and by, women.

??I can't get enough of this podcast. I wish you guys did more than one a week! A group of girls had wine night the other night. Someone was talking about hemorrhoids. Was wondering how common they were. Well that got me started on your podcast. I had already listened to everyone. We all sat around drinking wine and listened to all of them. It's great to know that we all have the same issues as we sometimes feel we are all alone in some situations. After listening we all then shared things that we had gone through or were going through. We were amazed to hear that even the seemingly perfect person had the same problems as the rest of us. Keep doing what you are doing ladies. Love the listen.

ABOUT K-Y

Life has a funny way of getting in the way of great sex. From screen-filled days to restless nights, those little hiccups can dampen the mood. Smooth over life's friction and pave the way for uninterrupted pleasure with K-Y Lubricants. Because you deserve less friction, and more FUN.

ABOUT CYNTHIA LOYST

Cynthia Loyst is a National Bestselling Author, Producer, Television Host, and self-described "Professional Sensualist."

She is also the creator of FindYourPleasure.com, a popular online destination that celebrates decadence, indulgence and pure, unadulterated joy.

Throughout her award-winning career, Cynthia has become one of Canada's most recognized and respected TV personalities and producers.

Co-hosting CTV's popular daytime talk show, The Social, Cynthia shares her fresh and genuine views to help people learn to appreciate life and all the pleasures it brings. She is also a go to relationship expert and has appeared on many other programs including The Marilyn Denis Show, CTV News, Etalk, and more.

Cynthia is also a sought-after public speaker and relationship advice columnist. She has contributed to the likes of Elle Canada, Working Mother Magazine, and more.

ABOUT JOSIE DYE

As one of Canada's most well-known radio and TV hosts, Josie Dye is best known for her effervescent personality and robust knowledge of music. Over the years she has had countless conversations with A-listers - from Chris Martin, to Mumford and Sons, to Oprah - and she has some of them on speed dial. She is also the host and creator of "The Josie Dye Show" on Indie88, one of Toronto's most popular morning shows.

Previously on 102.1 The Edge, Josie also had a syndicated top-20 music show that was heard across Canada and was co-hosted by a new musical artist each week, including Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, and Social Distortion. Josie also hosted the lifestyle magazine television show 'Oh So Cosmo' for eight seasons, she then became the 'face' of Canada's W network.

Together with her husband Joel Carriere, she raises two small sons, one of whom was diagnosed with the rare Sotos Syndrome. Josie lends her voice and profile to raising awareness for the little-known disease.

