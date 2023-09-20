Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective September 25, 2023, it will be changing its corporate name to "Advanced Gold Exploration Inc." The Company's stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will also be changed to "AUEX", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday, September 25, 2023. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Mr. Jim Atkinson CEO comments: "We are making this change to reflect our focus on the prospective gold projects Melba, Doyle and the Paint Lake JV in our portfolio. We are actively seeking partners for Buck Lake our copper property and a 43-101 Technical Report is being completed on this project at present to assist in this effort. We will continue to search out and explore excellent opportunities to apply our ideas and expertise to neglected and abandoned projects with the goal of bringing them, through the application of modern techniques, to the stage where they are more attractive for other companies to develop."

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

