GXC Inks Partnership Agreement with ICAS

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, announced it has signed an agreement with Interface Cable Assemblies and Services Corporation (ICAS), an expert in the installation of sophisticated communications and power solutions for businesses. Through this relationship, ICAS will offer GXC's Onyx private cellular solution to clients in the public, education, enterprise, and transportation sectors, and will also handle installation of GXC's solutions for select customers around the country.

Headquartered in New York City, ICAS has been serving government, enterprise, education, and public agencies since 1979. The company is recognized for its incomparable expertise in managing the installation of sophisticated communications, high voltage, security and surveillance, and video equipment. ICAS relies on teams of highly trained professionals who are fluent in technology, and meet all industry certifications and mandates. Along with managing installations, ICAS will offer GXC's technology to its roster of clients throughout the Northeast that are looking to maximize efficiency through private cellular solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome ICAS to the GXC family, and look forward to closely working with them both on joint sales opportunities, as well as seamless implementations, of our private cellular solutions," said Mike Henderson, chief revenue officer at GXC. "ICAS has unparalleled expertise in the installation of mission-critical communications infrastructures, as well as close-knit relationships with a range of customers that can benefit from our services. We anticipate that this partnership will allow GXC to quickly expand its footprint in the Northeastern United States, and ensure that our customers experience consistently fast, accurate, and efficient implementations."

GXC is a recognized provider of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to deliver reliable connectivity that allows businesses to maximize performance, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company's GXC Onyx platform utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"GXC has demonstrated it is at the leading edge of private cellular technology by delivering a solution that meets the exacting needs of enterprise customers," said Matthew Bonfitto, ICAS' chief executive officer. "We are looking to introduce GXC's offerings to the many clients in our portfolio that we believe will benefit from a private cellular network. In addition, we are committed to ensuring that every installation we manage for GXC will adhere to our highest standards and expectations."

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

