20.09.2023
Vilexys Salas: From Real Estate to Restaurants: Vilexys's Multi-Faceted Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / In entrepreneurship, it is difficult to succeed and stand out as a prominent figure, especially while steering a diverse and thriving portfolio of enterprises that span real estate, construction, and a restaurant chain across the United States and Europe.

Vilexys Salas's business ventures lie in her prowess in real estate. As an experienced realtor, she specializes in helping individuals find their dream homes and make sound property investments.

Complementing her real estate endeavors, Vilexys and her husband ventured into the construction of homes. Leveraging Vilexys's deep understanding of the market with her husband, they were able to identify lucrative opportunities in the construction industry.

They have built a reputation for delivering exceptional homes to their clients.

Expanding the entrepreneurial horizon, the restaurant ventures represent a diverse and dynamic aspect of this business portfolio. Vilexys is the CEO of Tacos del Cartel, a renowned establishment in Nueva Orleans, United States. This vibrant space caters to the Latino community and citizens and tourists from all walks of life. Tacos del Cartel has gained acclaim as the home of the famous Birria Tacos and doubles as a mezcalería, offering a rich and diverse culinary experience.

Across the Atlantic, another remarkable venture emerges - Sushi by Us, a restaurant dedicated to the art of sushi. It is located in Madrid, Spain, and offers an exquisite omakase experience, showcasing the finest Japanese cuisine. This culinary journey reflects Vilexys' commitment to providing a global audience with exceptional dining experiences.

Looking ahead, Vilexys's vision extends beyond her successes. She aspires to be a source of inspiration, particularly for women and aspiring entrepreneurs, by providing courses and seminars that empower others to follow their dreams, whether in business, homeownership, or any other endeavor.

Her diverse portfolio of businesses reflects her commitment to positively impacting her clients' lives while serving as an inspiration for those with aspirations of their own.

"Today, I want to use my example for all the people reading this; we are the creators of our successes, and when we have a purpose, we can achieve everything and build the life of our dreams," Vilexys shares.

About the Company:

The business empire overseen by Vilexys Salas comprises a wide-ranging portfolio that includes real estate, construction, and a chain of thriving restaurants. Her business is committed to excellence, adaptability in diverse markets, and a passion for providing exceptional client experiences.

Contact:

Paula Henderson
561-768-4444
phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Vilexys Salas

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785843/from-real-estate-to-restaurants-vilexyss-multi-faceted-business

