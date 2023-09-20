Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("MINK" or the "Company") today announced positive base metal assays from a summer sampling program at its Warren project. The Warren property covers 1,010 hectares of land, located in Whitesides Township, approximately 35 km west of Timmins, Ontario. (See Figure 1.)

HIGHLIGHTS:

Prospecting, sampling, and a geological evaluation of known mineralized zones A, B, and C was completed in the summer of 2023 in order to accurately locate the most prospective zones of mineralization for drill testing. A total of 20 reference grab samples were taken.





Sampling efforts confirmed the presence of extensive zones of mineralization; recent sampling demonstrated excellent copper grades and significant nickel, cobalt and silver grades associated with some of the best copper grades. (See Table 1 and Figure 2.)





The sampling efforts confirmed that the highest priority target at this time is the A Zone where approximately 120 meters of the zone is exposed in a series of trenches in outcrop. Excellent copper values were noted in the A Zone trenches; the better values ranged from 1.075% to 2.08% Cu. Nickel values of interest from the A Zone ranged from 0.313% to 0.348% Ni. Cobalt values ranged from 0.0389% to 0.0498% Co. Some interesting silver values were also associated with some of the better copper values on the A Zone, silver values ranged from 10.3 ppm to 23.8 ppm silver.





The Warren patents host three known zones with copper, nickel, and cobalt mineralization; these have been designated A, B, and C. Two historical bulk samples were completed on the Warren patents; the first bulk sample returned 0.21% Cu, 0.96% Ni, 0.11% Co and 0.10% Zn, and a second bulk sample returned 2.83% Cu, 0.58% Ni, 0.10 Co and 0.13 Zn. The combined A-B zones and the C zone have projected strike lengths of 800 and 1,000 meters of strike length respectively from geophysical data.





In the 1950's a resource* calculation of 385,000 tons of 1% Cu + Ni was outlined by Jade Oil & Gas on the Warren patents. Jade Oil and Gas drilled 23 holes to test Zones A and B in the mid 1950's. Highlights include 2.5% Cu+Ni over 7.6 m and 2.8% Cu+Ni over 8.2 meters. *The resource calculation is historical in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant; it is not to be relied upon and is reported as a historical statement only. Note: Certain historical information pertaining to a historical resource estimate, is disclosed in this press release. The methods and parameters used to prepare this estimate and the category of the estimate is unknown. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or reserves. References: Technical Report for Western Troy Capital Resources on the Warren Property (W. Hawkins P. Eng, 2021) and Maxmin, Magnetometer and VLF Surveys Evaluation Report, Whitesides and Massey Twp. Claims (C. Mackenzie Consulting Geologist, 1990)





The Company plans to begin a diamond drill program at Warren in December, following the upcoming drill program at Montcalm later this month.

"These results continue to affirm our interest in the base metal potential of this project. Our team has confirmed mineralization at surface in A, B, and C zones over significant areas. We recently secured additional ground in the same geological package to the north and east, which further enhances the potential of this project. We look forward to continuing our evaluation and reporting to our shareholders," said Natasha Dixon, President & CEO.

Table 1: Assay Sample Table for Warren Mineralized Zones A, B, and C

Zone Trench # Cu ppm Cu % Ni ppm Ni % Co ppm Co % Ag ppm B 3 8530 0.853 3010 0.301 379 0.0379 6.6 B 3 13150 1.315 3650 0.365 401 0.0401 5.3 B Pop 1 9200 0.92 838 0.0838 98 0.0098 2.5 B 4 7310 0.731 4390 0.439 264 0.0264 2.7 B 4 3600 0.36 4010 0.401 246 0.0246 1.4 B 5 1290 0.129 1385 0.1385 106 0.0106 0.9 B 6 4650 0.465 3270 0.327 206 0.0206 2.8 C 1 159 0.0159 32 0.0032 8 0.0008 0.4 C 2 191 0.0191 190 0.019 112 0.0112 1 C 8 289 0.0289 61 0.0061 12 0.0012 0.3 Shaft

688 0.0688 994 0.0994 123 0.0123 0.4 A 7 20000 2.00 3130 0.313 448 0.0448 17.6 A 1 12800 1.28 2910 0.291 392 0.0392 10.3 A 1 11300 1.13 2340 0.234 310 0.031 8.7 A 1 1715 0.1715 2830 0.283 389 0.0389 3.2 A 5 6700 0.67 1080 0.108 179 0.0179 2.3 A 7 10750 1.075 3480 0.348 498 0.0498 10.7 A 7 19400 1.94 3280 0.328 458 0.0458 17.8 A 7 20800 2.08 3350 0.335 473 0.0473 23.8 A 7 2770 0.277 961 0.0961 125 0.0125 2.3

Note: The reader is cautioned that samples shown in table 1 above are "select grab samples" and are not necessarily indicative the average grade or extent of the mineralized zones sampled.

RECENT SAMPLING PROGRAM DISCUSSION:

The recent sampling efforts, by company geologists, have enabled MINK's team to incorporate this valuable information into the GIS data base in order to accurately plan and orient the first phase of drilling at Warren in the highest priority areas.

The sampling efforts confirmed that the highest priority target at this time is the A Zone where approximately 120 meters of the zone is exposed in a series of trenches in outcrop. Excellent copper values were noted in the A Zone trenches; the better values ranged from 1.075% to 2.08% Cu. Nickel values of interest from the A Zone ranged from 0.313% to 0.348% Ni. The Ni and Cu values in the A Zone were associated with lower grade cobalt values; the cobalt values ranged from 0.0389% to 0.0498% Co. Some interesting silver values were also associated with some of the better copper values on the A Zone, silver values ranged from 10.3 ppm to 23.8 ppm silver.

Sampling efforts on the B Zone returned modest copper values from historical trenches. Copper values of interest ranged from 0.465% to 1.315% Cu and nickel values of interest ranged from 0.301% to 0.439% Ni. Cobalt values ranged 0.0379% to 0.0401% Co.

Very limited sampling was conducted on the C Zone due to time constraints and recent values obtained in the southern part of the C Zone were low. The C Zone has had extremely limited evaluation in the past despite some high-quality geophysical targets associated with known historical Cu values. The C Zone geophysical response extends for approximately 1,000 meters. A future priority C Zone target will be a horizontal loop electromagnetic target proximal to the shaft with historical Cu values of interest. Additional prospecting efforts will also be required on the C Zone target to evaluate the 1,000 m strike length prior to drilling it.

Despite fairly significant historical work on both the A and B zones in the past, the bulk of the exploration efforts were limited to fairly shallow drilling and or surface work. Consequently, there is limited understanding of the geometry of these mineralized zones at depth. The first phase of drilling by MINK will focus on the A Zone to determine the extent of the mineralization down plunge, down dip and along strike prior to evaluating the other mineralized zones and numerous untested priority geophysical targets.

WARREN PROPERTY GEOLOGICAL DISCUSSION

Mink's expanded Warren Project is hosted within the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC) and it is thought to be broadly equivalent to the Montcalm Gabbro Complex (MGC) but separated by a granitic arch. The MGC hosts the former Montcalm Mine which produced approximately 3.93 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.05% Co (OGS, Atkinson, B., 2010) (See Figure 2).

Gabbro complexes such as MGC and KGC are known to be prospective for magmatic nickel copper sulphide deposition as demonstrated by the Montcalm Mine located within the MGC. The Warren property complements Mink's Montcalm property due to the distinctly similar prospective geological environments found in the MGC and the KGC, as well as the presence of significant Cu Ni zones on the Warren Property.

As highlighted above, the Warren patents have had a sporadic exploration history since the late 1920's to present day and a number of promising historical mineralized Cu Ni zones were outlined. The majority of the exploration completed to date on the property was completed in an area representing a very minimal portion of the property and completed well over 60 years ago. More recent geophysical surveys from the early 1990's and 2008-2009 outlined a series of untested targets along strike from known mineralization and/or new targets proximal to known mineralization. These targets are particularly evident in the accompanying magnetic and IP compilation map shown in Figure 3. As a result of this geophysical data being available, the Warren Project is drill ready, once winter access work is initiated in late 2023.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:

Field samples were collected by a qualified professional geologist and experienced field assistant. Samples were transported in sealed bags to the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Timmins for preparation. Pulps were transported to Vancouver, B.C., for 35-element MEICP41 aqua regia inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy analysis, PGM ICP23 analysis for gold-platinum-palladium analysis, Cu OG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Cu and NiOG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Ni. A single Oreas standard number 681 and a blank sample were submitted by the Company as an external check and numerous quality control samples and duplicates were completed as an internal check by ALS Canada.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for battery metals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which covers approximately 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as the recent addition of the Warren copper nickel Project, These complementary Ni Cu projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 17,902,984 common shares outstanding.

Figure 1: Detailed Location Map



Figure 2: Trench Location Map



Figure 3: Warren Project- Compilation Map



