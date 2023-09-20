Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac Inc.'s Immersive Brand Concepts and Red Eye Coffee Company are proud to announce their partnership in launching an extraordinary gourmet coffee brand that will redefine the coffee experience. This collaborative endeavor combines the innovative approach of Immersive Brand Concepts with Red Eye Coffee Company's unparalleled coffee beans sourced from Southeast Asia.

At the heart of this groundbreaking partnership is the "Exclusive Red Eye Blend," a coffee that transcends boundaries, offering an unadulterated, untouched, and unparalleled aroma and flavor profile previously unknown to the Western world. This extraordinary blend is set to captivate coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Red Eye Coffee is a harmonious fusion of age-old strains meeting contemporary roasting techniques. It brings together the best of coffee heritage with innovative craftsmanship.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Red Eye Coffee and introduce their gourmet coffee to the Western world. The environmentally conscious approach to coffee cultivation, combined with the amazing flavor, aroma, and profile of their beans, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. This partnership will undoubtedly elevate the coffee industry and provide coffee enthusiasts with a truly remarkable sensory journey," said, Karl Gottschalk, CEO of Immersive Brand Concepts.

Beyond delivering an exceptional taste, the parties are committed to ethical farming practices that ensure the preservation and sustainability of this rare varietal. By supporting responsible cultivation, the partnership seeks to leave a positive impact on the coffee industry and the environment.

To further enhance the exclusivity of this collaboration, the brand will introduce limited edition roasts. These seasonal offerings will capitalize on the uniqueness of the coffee beans, providing consumers with a constantly evolving and enriching coffee experience. This collaboration will also offer coffee subscription boxes. With monthly deliveries, these subscription boxes ensure that enthusiasts never miss a cup of this extraordinary coffee.

"This extraordinary coffee experience is designed for adventurous coffee lovers who seek new tastes and flavors. Additionally, it appeals to genuine coffee aficionados eager to explore the uncharted in the world of coffee. We will also be infusing Kratom into some of the coffee blends, consistent with entry into the alternative health space. Kratom is a cousin to the coffee plant and so they pair exceptionally well together for their combined effects, as well as offering a wonderful flavor profile, said Sibannac, Inc., CEO, David Mersky. "We're continuing a very methodical approach in building our business model using our core products to grow from. There are over two billion cups of coffee served every day and we're bringing truly differentiated products to the market," said Mersky.





About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements and its hangover shot, NOHO, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The Campus Co. and Immersive Brand Concepts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

