PR Newswire
20.09.2023 | 14:12
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan GrowthFund Limited1.8892B61ND55
(UK)		20th September 2023

Date: 20thSeptember 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

hh61@ntrs.comp


© 2023 PR Newswire
