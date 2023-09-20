Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hits a Grandslam With an Exclusive Gatefold Advertisement in Jason Binn's DuJour Magazine's Fall Issue

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the much-anticipated new luxury resort set to revolutionize the Las Vegas skyline, proudly announces with its first campaign an exclusive Gatefold Advertisement collaboration with Jason Binn's DuJour Media for this Fall Issue. This strategic partnership highlights Fontainebleau Las Vegas's grand opening on December 13th, which states setting a new benchmark for luxury and entertainment in Sin City.

The essence of Fontainebleau Las Vegas's unique and out-of-the-box design finds its roots in the genius of legendary architect Morris Lapidus. Lapidus's vision was responsible for the iconic design of the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the flawless masterpiece blending modern elegance with timeless beauty. Drawing inspiration from Lapidus's groundbreaking style, Jeff Soffer, Fontainebleau Development's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is collaborating once again with esteemed Creative Director Peter Arnell. Their synergy previously graced Fontainebleau Miami, setting unmatched standards in hospitality, creating the ultimate dream team in the most sought-after city in the country, Fontainebleau Las Vegas promises an evolution of Lapidus's legacy, offering an experience beyond imagination.

The collaboration with Jason Binn's DuJour Media is expected to be a grand celebration of Fontainebleau Las Vegas's imminent opening. DuJour Media, known for its trend-setting content and exclusive features, will provide a sneak peek into the world of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, revealing the essence of this new masterpiece for Las Vegas.

Jason Binn, founder of DuJour Media, states, "We're thrilled to be part of this monumental journey, readers will get a taste of the magic that awaits them."

The collaboration is more than just a showcase; it's a testament to Las Vegas and Fontainebleau's commitment to excellence, innovation, luxury retail establishments, cutting-edge restaurants, and incredible energy that brings all walks of life to enjoy traveling to its fullest.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas invites you to mark their calendars for December 13th, when its doors will officially open, ushering in a new era of luxury in Las Vegas.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

