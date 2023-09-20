Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Janex (JNX) on September 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JNX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 UTC on September 21, 2023.





Janex (JNX) is a DEFI one-stop shop token system on Binance Smart Chain, providing a trusted marketplace for accommodations, shopping, learning, and accessing marketing and education opportunities, with the goal of granting crypto holders direct access to global real estate, travel, eCommerce, education, and marketing markets.

Introducing Janex

Janex (JNX) is a DEFI one-stop shop token system on Binance Smart Chain, providing a trusted marketplace for accommodations, shopping, learning, and accessing marketing and education opportunities, with the goal of granting crypto holders direct access to global real estate, travel, eCommerce, education, and marketing markets.

The Janex platform is designed to revolutionize various industries by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. This innovative ecosystem aims to simplify crypto payments and introduce rewards for its users. Janex plans to disrupt traditional markets such as real estate, eCommerce, education, travel, and marketing. By utilizing the Binance Smart Chain, Janex ensures secure and immutable transaction records, while its unique digital identity and trust rating system enhance transparency and trust within the sharing economy.

One of the key benefits of Janex is its ability to eliminate intermediaries in the hotel and property rental industry. Through its distributed database hosted on the blockchain, hotels and property owners gain control over pricing and access to a variety of smart contracts, reducing reliance on booking sites and middlemen. This trustless environment allows for seamless, cost-effective transactions and empowers travelers to enjoy lower booking fees.

Janex also prioritizes user experience, offering an intuitive app interface for easy registration, direct payment processing, and fast KYC procedures. The Janex token plays a central role in the platform's economy, generating constant demand through bookings and reducing token circulation to increase its value. With plans for a decentralized exchange, staking capabilities, and asset rewards, Janex seeks to create a dynamic and profitable ecosystem that benefits both users and businesses.

About JNX Token

The Janex Token's usage strategy centers on three core principles: fostering high demand, maintaining low token velocity, and incorporating value-added features. The platform generates substantial demand for JNX through its booking system, regardless of the payment method used, thanks to its high volume of travel-related transactions. To limit token circulation, Janex employs a lockup mechanism where JNX tokens are held in escrow during the booking period, intensifying the demand as more bookings occur. Additionally, JNX is integral to accessing premium features on the platform, incentivizing businesses to retain JNX reserves for enhanced visibility and protection against market fluctuations, ensuring its ongoing relevance and value within the Janex ecosystem.

Based on BEP20, JNX has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The fees structure includes 1% for marketing, 0.5% for the hold-back pool, 0.5% for early investors, 0.1% for development, 1% for liquidity related to CEX and DEX listings, and 1% for an anti-whale buyback mechanism. The initial token distribution includes 5% allocated for tax, 5% for marketing, 13% for development, 2% for the team, 50% for the public sale, 22% for the private sale, and 3% for advisors. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on September 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in JNX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

