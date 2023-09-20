MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 20 September 2023
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld)
|Votes Withheld
|Ordinary Resolutions
|3,661,178
|99.92
|3,000
|0.08
|3,664,178
|1,796
|3,626,200
|99.17
|30,485
|0.83
|3,656,685
|9,289
|3,623,139
|99.14
|31,375
|0.86
|3,654,514
|11,460
|3,661,178
|99.92
|3,000
|0.08
|3,664,178
|1,796
|3,658,752
|99.87
|4,933
|0.13
|3,663,685
|2,289
|2,464,137
|83.79
|476,673
|16.21
|2,940,810
|725,164
|3,658,752
|99.87
|4,933
|0.13
|3,663,685
|2,289
|3,641,603
|99.46
|19,942
|0.54
|3,661,545
|4,429
|3,656,612
|99.87
|4,933
|0.13
|3,661,545
|4,429
|3,471,945
|99.51
|17,135
|0.49
|3,489,080
|5,056
|3,656,252
|99.82
|6,500
|0.18
|3,662,752
|3,222
|SPECIAL BUSINESS
|3,638,283
|99.50
|18,262
|0.50
|3,656,545
|9,429
|Special Resolutions
|3,633,090
|99.27
|26,777
|0.73
|3,659,867
|6,107
|3,656,158
|99.78
|8,020
|0.22
|3,664,178
|1,796
|3,657,426
|99.89
|4,000
|0.11
|3,661,426
|4,548
|3,644,942
|99.73
|9,837
|0.27
|3,654,779
|11,195
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 23,547,797.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
20 September 2023
For further information contact:
Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732