MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld) Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Strategic Report, Report of the Directors, Auditor's Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2023. 3,661,178 99.92 3,000 0.08 3,664,178 1,796 To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2023. 3,626,200 99.17 30,485 0.83 3,656,685 9,289 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 3,623,139 99.14 31,375 0.86 3,654,514 11,460 To approve a final dividend of 3.0p per share. 3,661,178 99.92 3,000 0.08 3,664,178 1,796 To re-elect Richard Davidson as a Director of the Company. 3,658,752 99.87 4,933 0.13 3,663,685 2,289 To re-elect Ekaterina Thomson as a Director of the Company. 2,464,137 83.79 476,673 16.21 2,940,810 725,164 To re-elect Hugh van Cutsem as a Director of the Company. 3,658,752 99.87 4,933 0.13 3,663,685 2,289 To elect Lucy Costa Duarte as a Director of the Company. 3,641,603 99.46 19,942 0.54 3,661,545 4,429 To elect Ian Henderson as a Director of the Company. 3,656,612 99.87 4,933 0.13 3,661,545 4,429 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company. 3,471,945 99.51 17,135 0.49 3,489,080 5,056 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 3,656,252 99.82 6,500 0.18 3,662,752 3,222 SPECIAL BUSINESS To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 3,638,283 99.50 18,262 0.50 3,656,545 9,429 Special Resolutions To authorise the Directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights. 3,633,090 99.27 26,777 0.73 3,659,867 6,107 To authorise the Company to re-purchase shares in the market. 3,656,158 99.78 8,020 0.22 3,664,178 1,796 To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 3,657,426 99.89 4,000 0.11 3,661,426 4,548 To adopt new Articles of Association in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Association of the Company. 3,644,942 99.73 9,837 0.27 3,654,779 11,195

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 23,547,797.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

20 September 2023

For further information contact:

Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732