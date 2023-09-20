Billups, a global Out-of-Home (OOH) technology and managed services company, today announced the acquisition of TAC Media Sdn. Bhd., ("TAC Media") a prominent OOH advertising specialist based in Malaysia. The acquisition will integrate TAC Media's regional network and insights with Billups' global footprint and technical acumen. As a result, the company's brand and agency partners will have direct access to Billups' award-winning services and proprietary and patented OOH analytics and measurement capabilities throughout Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

"Our entry into Southeast Asia required the right market and the right personnel, and we believe we have found the ideal long-term integration partners in TAC Media," said Billups co-founder Benjamin Billups. "Angie and her team have created a wonderful legacy and compelling story in the Malaysian market. We couldn't be more excited about their vision for the region."

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Angie Cutter, TAC Media excels in creating impactful campaigns that help brands connect with their target demographic through a wide range of OOH channels, such as billboards, transit advertising, digital screens and more. With access to over 6,000 digital and static billboards across Malaysia, TAC Media offers the largest network of outdoor advertising space in the region.

"Over the past decade, we have carved out a niche for TAC Media as a formidable player in the region's OOH space," said Cutter. "This acquisition marks a new phase of progress in our journey and we are thrilled by the prospects ahead, especially at a time when OOH is gaining further momentum and credibility as a vital component of any comprehensive marketing strategy."

Along with this acquisition, Billups is also pleased to announce the promotion of David Krupp to global chief executive officer. During his tenure as Billups' Americas CEO, Krupp doubled the company's staff and revenue and expanded into several new territories, including Billups EMEA in 2021. In his new role, Krupp will lead Billup' global operations, ensuring Billups remains at the forefront of the OOH market and advertising industry worldwide.

"As we near our 20th anniversary milestone, Billups' expansion into Southeast Asia underscores our unwavering commitment to global growth and innovation," said Krupp. "Acquiring TAC Media will equip our clients with access to expanded global resources and empower us to deliver consistent and exceptional service across North America, EMEA and now Southeast Asia. This acquisition is a testament to our mission of redefining the global OOH landscape and connecting brands with their consumers all over the world."

With the acquisition of TAC Media, Billups now holds a global presence in 14 countries across North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Consistently offering top-tier managed services and cutting-edge advertising technology solutions, Billups has cemented its position at the forefront of the global OOH market, setting new standards for innovation and excellence.

For more information, visit www.billups.com.

About Billups

Billups is reinventing Out-of-Home planning and placement for the performance age. Blending art and science, Billups leads the industry with patented scientific targeting, accurate Out-of-Home measurement and an AI-powered recommendation engine. Billups supports advertisers, agencies and media owners through services and platform technology that make Out-of-Home as automated and attributable as the most effective digital ads. Visit us at www.billups.com.

About TAC Media

TAC Media is a boutique Out-of-Home agency committed to Innovating for Impact. With access to the largest pool of Out-of-Home assets across Southeast Asia, TAC Media leads the path with data driven planning and implementation.

With extensive global partnerships, TAC media has implemented projects in challenging and competitive markets such as China, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico, using a combination of data-driven insights, personalised, relevant and timely content delivered via the most relevant media channels notwithstanding geographical and language barriers.

