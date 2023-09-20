MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Main Event XVI October 3-5, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced their participation as sponsors of the LD Micro Main Event XVI taking place October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the world's leading industry conferences in the investment community today and will be showcasing over 200 notable companies. The Main Event is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and micro-cap space, including 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For those that cannot attend in person, it will be possible to listen to the company presentations virtually. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about MZ's full suite of investor relations solutions for private and public companies. Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's conference.

"Now in its 16th year, LD Micro's prominent Main Event brings together an exceptional group of companies, executives, institutional investors, financial professionals, and industry leaders for three days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking," Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "As long-time participants and sponsors, we are privileged to take part once again in this year's event, along with our attending clients. For MZ, LD Micro provides the opportunity to share with attendees our full suite of products and services. We hope all attendees will take the time stop by our booth to learn about us, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the event."

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at greg@mzgroup.us.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For more information visit www.ldmicro.com.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785591/mz-group-to-sponsor-ld-micro-main-event-xvi-october-3-5-2023