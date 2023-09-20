Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Update on the Goldfields Drilling Program

PIEDMONT, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces an update about the exploration work on its Goldfields property. The property contains a high density of historic drilled gold showings, hosted in the extension of the Porcupine-Destor fault. The company Iamgold Corporation is currently carrying out pit development of the Fayolle zone, located approximately 700 meters east of Goldflare's drilling program.

On May 31st, the Company announced a first high-grade gold result of 15.36 g/t over 7.05 meters including an interval of 103.86 g/t over 1 meter from drill hole AIG-23-13.

Following the delivery of a new drilling permit, the mobilization of the team is currently underway to carry out a new phase of prospecting near the AIG-23-13 drill hole, where exceptional free gold mineralization has been discovered during the last drilling campaign. Goldflare plans to begin this new phase with several holes totaling around 1,000 meters, spaced approximately 25 meters apart, in the immediate area of ??hole AIG 23-13.

Upcoming results from this new and important drilling phase of the Goldfields project will be communicated as soon as they become available and are confirmed.

The technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed by Martin Demers, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 770), consultant for Goldflare Exploration and qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure of Mineral Projects

-30-

For more information

Ghislain Morin

CEO

819-354-9439

ghislainmorin@goldflare.ca

Serge Roy

Chairman of the Board

819-856-8435

sergeroy@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785698/update-on-the-goldfields-drilling-program