Acorn Learning Management System Unveils Transformation to Acorn Performance Learning Management System

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Acorn Learning Management System, a trailblazer in the e-learning industry, is proud to announce a strategic pivot that redefines its mission and offerings. As part of this exciting transformation, the company is rebranding and repositioning as Acorn Performance Learning Management System (Acorn PLMS). This evolution reflects the company's commitment to synchronizing learning and development to business performance.

The shift to be a performance learning management system (PLMS) versus a learning management system (LMS) is more than just a name change. After discussions with Acorn's 200+ clients and surveying in depth over 1,000 HR and L&D leaders, it was established that corporate learning is broken. Acorn is the antidote. It's the only solution that guides learners step by step to master the specific capabilities of their roles that will accelerate organizational performance. Both leaders and learners are tired of uninspiring training and performance reviews. People crave paths to excellence but are sick of wasting time wading through mountains of content because someone said so. They're learning outside of their organization's LMS by interacting with peers - and that learning is lost.

"This is where we come in," said Blake Proberts, co-founder and CEO of Acorn. "Acorn captures things that are already happening and makes them easy to find. It facilitates knowledge transfer between employees and fosters a learning-in-the-flow culture where everyone helps each other get better. By presenting contextual learning opportunities while tightly linking learning and performance, Acorn equips people to grow and excel in precisely the ways that positively impact outcomes. Acorn enables companies, governments, and other institutions worldwide to consistently align individual growth with business objectives through a performance-oriented learning culture."

Proberts also went on to explain how solely focusing on upskilling and reskilling does not in itself link learning and performance. He explained how Acorn built solutions that go beyond this. "Designed to codify and operationalize capabilities to improve organizational efficiency, Acorn curates internal and third-party sources and intelligently serves up the right learning recipe for each person's betterment. It also captures key interactions hidden within organizations, transforming them into shareable learning assets that promote knowledge exchange at scale. Acorn's AI collects tangible evidence of behaviour change, creating a comprehensive record of individual learning experiences mapped to their impact on performance. It facilitates continual employee assessment in a feedback loop that measures improvement not completions. This makes it easier for companies to identify people with desired capabilities, promote from within and enhance retention, engagement and satisfaction."

Key Features of a PLMS:

Capability and competency discovering, definition, assessments, and reporting

Embedded workflow automation

Embedded performance management

Internal use case learning management system

External use case learning management system

For more information about Acorn Performance Learning Management System and to explore its features, please visit www.acornlms.com.

Contact Information

Charlotte Anderson

Marketing Coordinator

charlotte.anderson@acornlms.com

+61 2 6100 3464

SOURCE: Acorn PLMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785811/acorn-learning-management-system-unveils-transformation-to-acorn-performance-learning-management-system