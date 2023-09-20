New Hope Network Announces Sunsetting of Natural Products Expo East and the Launch of Progressive New Industry Gathering, Newtopia Now? ?

This year's Natural Products Expo East will be the final edition, ushering in a new era for the conscious CPG industry with Newtopia Now, a groundbreaking event focusing on curated connections, transformative content, and pioneering discoveries?

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Today, Natural Products Expo East's doors will open for the last time. After nearly four decades of serving the natural and organic CPG industry, Informa Markets' New Hope Network announces that the 2023 Natural Products Expo East will be its final edition. Natural Products Expo West will continue to take place annually in Anaheim, CA. Since its inception in 1985, Natural Products Expo East has stood as a pillar in the natural and organic CPG sector, providing an invaluable platform for thousands of retailers' product sourcing needs, propelling emerging brands onto the national stage, and fostering partnerships between buyers and brands that have empowered consumers to make more conscious choices. The show has found homes across the East Coast, including Washington DC, Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia, where the final edition of the show will take place this week.?



?

"We are enormously proud of the legacy of Expo East and are grateful that it has served as a valuable destination for the organic and natural products industry?for many years.?We thank our exhibitors, buyers, attendees, and partners for their many years of support and look forward to continuing to work together as champions of regeneration and prosperity across the natural and organic CPG community,"?said Carlotta Mast, SVP & Market Leader, Informa Markets' New Hope Network.??

The sunset of Natural Products Expo East coincides with a positive and transformative development for the natural and organic products industry - the introduction of an entirely new event format next year that leverages a more tailored and intentional approach to connection and product discovery. The event, Newtopia Now, is designed to provide more opportunities for brands to meaningfully participate, regardless of where they are in their lifecycle. Newtopia Now will offer curated matchmaking within a diverse community of buyers, brands, and partners, increased avenues for new and emerging brands to participate, imaginative new product discovery opportunities, and the chance for industry leaders to co-create the future of the CPG industry alongside their fellow Newtopians.?

?

"The needs of the industry are changing-and the experience we provide our community must adapt to meet those needs," says Mast. "It's with a spirit of innovation that we announce the next era of the New Hope Network journey: Newtopia Now, which invites passionate co-creators from across the industry to join us in building a more responsible, prosperous, and regenerative world. Through personalized matchmaking, imaginative content, and curated product discovery, Newtopia Now provides a platform for brands, retailers, and champions of conscious CPG to cultivate growth for good."?

Newtopia Now will launch August 6-8, 2024, in Savannah, GA.?Natural Products Expo East takes its final bow this week in Philadelphia, with performances by Brett Dennen and Wyclef Jean, a keynote by Jay Shetty, and an unforgettable farewell celebration which will take place on Saturday, September 23. If you are interested in attending the final edition of Natural Products Expo East, you can register here.?

For further details on the launch of Newtopia Now, highlights from the final edition of Natural Products Expo East, and information on Natural Products Expo West 2024, follow @NatProdExpo on?Instagram?and Tiktok!, visit Natural Products Expo on?LinkedIn, or check out the @New Hope Network's?YouTube?channel.

About New Hope Network?

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

?

About Informa Markets?

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact?

pr@newhope.com?

SOURCE: Natural Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785822/new-hope-network-announces-sunsetting-of-natural-products-expo-east-and-the-launch-of-progressive-new-industry-gathering-newtopia-now