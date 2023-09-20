Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 15:14
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syndacast Group: Syndacast Revolutionizes Hotel Marketing With Advanced AI Audience Targeting

Syndacast, a prominent digital marketing agency based in Asia-Pacific, introduces significant updates to its AI bidding system, reaffirming its commitment to innovative solutions.

BANGKOK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Syndacast, a prominent digital marketing agency based in Asia-Pacific specializing in bringing in direct business for luxury hotels and travel, is excited to introduce significant updates to its AI real-time bidding system, reaffirming its commitment to innovative solutions.

Target more accurate travelers for your hotel

Target more accurate travelers for your hotel
Target more accurate travelers for your hotel



Central to these updates is a remarkable enhancement in the machine learning bidding system's capabilities. Syndacast's AI-powered platform goes beyond just responding to real-time travel trends and intention; it now assesses individual users within hotel campaigns, orchestrating precise bidding strategies.

One notable innovation is the platform's ability to understand the competitive landscape. It reveals users' interactions with rival hotels, be it in the same location or the same price point, allowing Syndacast's AI to create exceptional bidding strategies. This leads to better ad placements and more accurate targeting.

These improvements also address the cost-effectiveness concerns of boutique individual hotel campaigns or local chains. The platform's enhanced intelligence ensures a more precise Return on Investment (ROI), optimizing marketing budgets for maximum impact. These advancements empower luxury hotels to create e-marketing strategies that resonate with elegance, solidifying their position in the digital landscape. Discover Syndacast's sophisticated AI-powered real-time bidding marketing solutions for luxury travel at www.syndacast.com.

About Syndacast:

Syndacast specializes in delivering refined digital marketing solutions for luxury hotels and bespoke travel experiences. Committed to innovation and excellence, Syndacast equips clients with cutting-edge AI-powered tools, enhancing their brand presence in the realm of luxury hospitality. Born from a love for travel and digital expertise, Syndacast is the trusted digital marketing agency/partner for luxury hotels in Asia-Pacific, enabling their direct business success in the digital age.

Contact Information

Tom Nguyen
MD
tung.n@syndacast.com
+66026635710

SOURCE: Syndacast

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785548/syndacast-revolutionizes-hotel-marketing-with-advanced-ai-audience-targeting

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.