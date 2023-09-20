Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Behomes, a Dubai-based proptech startup, brings innovation to the real estate industry by using new technology solutions together with some of the best financial instruments. The Вehomes platform team is doing its best to provide its users with a convenient AI-based tool for quick obtaining of mortgage loans this year.

Behomes is a holding supported by DIFC Innovation Hub. Behomes' team with 7 years of experience in SaaS proptech solution development aims to strengthen the mortgage lending segment throughout the MENA region. Now, the launch of a fintech project is announced. AI has been implemented into an analytical tool of Behomes' service for determining the best cost of housing, including ones available for purchase on a mortgage.

In addition to the AI-based proptech startup launch, Behomes is developing SaaS solutions for UAE real estate agencies and private agents, creating a strong community of MENA mortgage market professionals. The Fintech sector is also being added by connecting UAE banks to the web portal. The platform aims to help real estate market professionals and UAE residents, using AI instruments for quickly obtaining mortgage loans for their clients, so professional brokers can use it easily.

Behomes works together with developers and real estate agencies, providing an integrated approach and excellent B2B service. It aims to help residents living or working in the MENA region to buy properties easily.

The service is available in 4 languages. There are plans to add Hindi, Urdu and Arabic to it soon as well.

The company's website is available at https://behomes.io/.

Contact:

Andrey Sviridenko CEO at Behomes

behomes.b2b@gmail.com

971 54 388 3224

DIFC, Building Zone South - Avenue Gate, Unit 208 Level 1, Dubai, UAE.

