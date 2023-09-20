WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Main Event on October 4th at 9:30 AM PT

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be attending the 16th annual LD Micro Main Event on October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

This three-day event will feature presentations from the management teams of approximately 200 companies across multiple industries to showcase the next generation of exceptional, innovative companies in the micro-cap space.

WidePoint is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 4th at 9:30 AM Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for viewing online here. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

