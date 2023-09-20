Prysmian Group Hosts Beam Signing Ceremony for $45M Sedalia Facility Expansion Project

SEDALIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, this month hosted a beam signing ceremony to mark the next construction phase at its Sedalia, Missouri plant to celebrate the company's $45 million expansion project. Prysmian's investment will create at least 60 new jobs and includes a 115,000-square-foot addition to the existing plant.

"When people make an investment of $45 million, that's a lot of zeros," said Governor Mike Parson, State of Missouri. "To make that kind of investment right here in Sedalia and Pettis County is a big day for the community and not only for the community but for the state because future investments like this are not one and done. This is going to be long-term."

Community partners and Prysmian Group employees gathered to sign one of the beams comprising the 115,000-square-foot addition. Located on more than 63 acres between Sedalia and Dresden, Prysmian's facility manufactures aluminum building wire for commercial and institutional construction markets. The expansion adds new stranders, extrusion lines, cablers, and upgrades to two current armor lines, resulting in an increased capacity of 38%.

The Sedalia facility is recognized as a Prysmian Global Center of Excellence for aluminum building wire and cables, meaning it is the benchmark for product production across the company's global footprint.

"Sedalia is such an incredible plant. We have many plants across North America and investing here in Sedalia was a priority for us," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "With this expansion, we are ensuring that we can not only help build the cities of the future today, but we are also investing in our employees and the facilities that they work in every day."

Prysmian's Sedalia facility currently employs more than 215 administrative and manufacturing employees, but that number is set to reach 275 with the completion of the expansion.

"This is a big milestone in the history of our facility, and I'm proud to add my name to the Prysmian beam along with Gov. Parson, community partners and our employees," said Steve Simoncic, Plant Manager of Prysmian's Sedalia facility. "In a matter of a few weeks, Septagon Construction company will raise that beam at the heart of our new plant addition."

Prysmian's Sedalia facility puts an emphasis on U.S.-made products and has already successfully provided aluminum products that will be utilized to take advantage of IRA tax credits by insuring U.S.-made compliant materials.

To learn more about Prysmian Group, visit https://na.prysmiangroup.com/.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations:

Lauren Kane

Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785766/prysmian-group-hosts-beam-signing-ceremony-for-45m-sedalia-facility-expansion-project