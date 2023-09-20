Buybase Inc. Canada and SST Tek Inc. USA partner to propel North American SMEs into the global trade arena with an innovative ERP solution set for alpha release by late 2023.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Buybase, a comprehensive global supply network and e-commerce platform, is set to revolutionize the way North American small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engage in global trade. Engineered with an innovative and inclusive approach to encompass all aspects of business operations, Buybase aims to simplify the complexities of international commerce. The much-anticipated alpha version of the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, co-developed by Buybase Inc. Canada and SST Tek Inc. USA, is slated for release in late 2023.

Caption: Dr. Salim Satir, the founder of Buybase

Founded several years ago by Dr. Salim Satir, a visionary Canadian entrepreneur, Buybase serves as a one-stop digital ecosystem designed to accelerate the digital transformation journey for SMEs. By unifying various business operations - including digital asset management, customer relations, transportation, and warehouse management - Buybase is well-positioned to revolutionize traditional import-export workflows and redefine the digital marketplace landscape.

Offering an innovative global ERP solution

The 2022 World Bank Future of Business Survey highlighted that nearly three out of five SMEs grappled with supply chain challenges, including elevated transportation costs and supply delays, throughout 2021. These persistent issues, initially exacerbated by the online shopping boom triggered by the global pandemic, have been further complicated by geopolitical tensions. As a result, the hurdles for SMEs aiming to excel in global trade have multiplied. With three out of four SMEs prioritizing local suppliers, the digital transformation of these enterprises - often considered the backbone of the U.S. economy - has become not just desirable, but essential.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Salim Satir commented, "One of the greatest barriers businesses encounter in the quest to redefine global trade is the prevalence of fragmented services. This piecemeal approach not only inhibits growth but also results in substantial costs when businesses try to integrate these disparate services."

To overcome this challenge, Buybase introduces an innovative Global Enterprise Resource Management solution that caters to both individual entrepreneurs and large corporations. The platform offers a wide range of functionalities, including Transportation Management (TMS), Warehouse Management (WMS), Inventory Management (IMS), Order Management (OMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Learning Management (LMS), and Digital Asset Management, as well as integrated payment system solutions.

Simplifying global trade for SMEs in North America

"Buybase is engineered to provide effective solutions for the intricate challenges that global trade presents, especially for SMEs looking to scale internationally," said Dr. Salim Satir. He further elaborated that the platform, a collaborative R&D effort between Buybase Inc. Canada and SST Tek Inc. USA, was conceived with the specific challenges faced by North American SMEs in mind. "Our proprietary warehouse and delivery network not only simplifies the complexities of cross-continental imports and exports, but also makes it effortless for businesses, particularly those in North America, to become part of this ecosystem."

As the e-commerce sector continues its rapid evolution, Buybase is gearing up for its alpha release in late 2023. The platform aims to empower North American businesses and others worldwide to confidently tackle the myriad challenges of international commerce.

