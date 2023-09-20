BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

20 September 2023



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2023 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 October 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 29 September 2023 (ex-dividend date is 28 September 2023). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 6 October 2023.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0207 743 2639