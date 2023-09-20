Anzeige
20 September 2023
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

20 September 2023

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2023 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 27 October 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 29 September 2023 (ex-dividend date is 28 September 2023). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 6 October 2023.

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0207 743 2639



