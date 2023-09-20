ACCESSWIRE Shares Simple Tip Brands Can Use When Writing Press Release Campaigns

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, knows a simple, yet effective tip companies of all sizes and industries can use to maximize their message.

The press release tip is for brands to keep their target audience as the focal point of their campaigns.

"When brands write campaigns with their target audience in mind, they write newsworthy and informative press releases that capture theirs and the media's attention which can lead to earned media opportunities," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE encourages brands to think of their target audience as the North Star of their efforts that points them in the right direction for content creation.

To get a better understanding of what makes their target audience tick, ACCESSWIRE encourages brands to answer the following questions:

What questions are they asking? Are they experiencing any problems? Are there any trending topics they're talking about?

Brands can use the answers to these questions and create relevant and strategic online press release campaigns their target audiences actually want to read.

"When brands capture their target audience's attention through press release distribution, they can build brand awareness, expand their reach, and achieve the other desired outcomes that positively impact their business now and, in the future," added Hammers.

