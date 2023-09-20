Bridging Industry Gaps and Shaping the Future of Senior Care at the Second Annual Collaboration in Aging Conference 2023

With over 350 industry leaders, the (un)Conference will center its attention on innovative and actionable approaches to 'Redefine the Human Experience in Aging'.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / The second annual Collaboration in Aging (un)Conference, with the theme 'Redefining the Human Experience in Aging Care,' is poised to unite over 350 national entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers, and senior care industry leaders in Denver, Colorado next week. This diverse assembly represents Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living communities, along with administrators, caregivers, and placement agents, all with a shared dedication to addressing long-standing gaps within the senior care ecosystem.

The conference is founded by three prominent organizations- Mavericks of Senior Living , the Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA), and the Colorado Assisted Living Association (CALA) - in collaboration with Catalyst for Change and the passionate advocate Cambria Jacobs . National Collaboration in Aging has been experiencing significant growth, with a remarkable +146% increase in sponsorships and attendance since its inaugural conference.

"The Collaboration in Aging Conference confronts the complex and outdated technologies and processes that define today's aging experience," said Francis LeGasse, President and CEO of Assured Assisted Living. "Through fostering partnerships and igniting authentic dialogues, this event is charting a path towards a more transparent, efficient, informed, and enriched journey for our seniors and their caregivers."

Alongside the event's three distinguished keynote speakers, Collaboration in Aging will consist of over 40 panelists and 60 breakout sessions made up of esteemed industry veterans and pioneering entrepreneurs sharing their insights on disruptive technology and new innovations to enhance the way care is delivered to older adults.

Breaking away from convention, (un)Conference 2023 will delve into often-overlooked critical topics, including LGBTQ+ inclusivity, the latest Alzheimer's research and approved medications, technology's role in senior care, and strategic workforce pipeline development through student initiatives. Departing from the traditional exhibit hall, sponsors will find their place in "The Village," an innovative layout reflecting the nonlinear nature of the senior care journey.

"The ongoing digital and generational transformation, coupled with evolving demographics, technology advancements, and changing family dynamics, necessitates a fresh perspective," remarks Katherine Wells, Managing Partner at Collaboration in Aging and CEO of Serenity. "Collaboration in Aging is uniquely positioned to offer not only new insights and renewed optimism but also practical steps to reshape the future of aging care."

For more information about attending Collaboration in Aging, visit our registration page or learn more about the National Collaboration in Aging conference at collaborationinaging.com.

Venue:

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

About Mavericks of Senior Living:

We interview forward thinkers in the senior care industry. We talk about the change that is needed, where we see innovation, and we challenge our audience to take action to create a better future for us all. Our podcast is available on all major platforms, YouTube, and on our website. Our Collab Cohorts are run twice a year, and we lead the Collaboration In Aging annual conference. Interested in a different way to age?

Mavericks of Senior Living - Creating Hope For The Way We Age

About Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA):

There is a growing need to bring professionalism and best practices to our industry. Placement services offer an invaluable service to families. The local NPRA of Greater Denver chapter is working diligently to develop additional best practices for the NPRA of Greater Denver chapter and hold placement services accountable in Greater Denver and throughout Colorado.

Colorado Placement and Referral Alliance (CoPRA)

About Colorado Assisted Living Association:

CALA is the "can do association" that is known for representing the Assisted Living Industry in Colorado. The association is committed to assisting, promoting, informing, educating, and advocating on behalf of Assisted Living residences and professionals.

Assisted Living Association | The Industry Leader in Colorado

About Cambria Jacobs:

With 25+ years as a Marketing Executive, Cambria's forged dynamic brands and strategies for fast-growth communication, food, and health & wellness tech companies. She is the primary advocate for her mother who lives with Dementia. She's co-founded a national conference to help break down silos and transform how we guide, support, and care for our aging.

Catalyst for Change | Passionate Advocate

For all press inquiries, please contact Cambria Jacobs, Collaboration in Aging, 303.589.3855, cambria@collaborationinaging.com

