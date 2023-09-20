TriMas Packaging, the largest division of TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS), will exhibit at Luxe Pack Monaco 2023 at the Grimaldi Forum in the Ravel Hall, at Booth RD10, on October 2-4. Luxe Pack, the premier trade show for luxury packaging solutions, features global packaging manufacturers and their most creative innovations. It has established itself as an essential sourcing opportunity for brands across all beauty and luxury-related sectors, such as cosmetics, perfumes, wines spirits, gourmet food products, fashion, pharmacy, and even the technology industry. TriMas Packaging, and its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke, Aarts Packaging, Affaba Ferrari, Taplast and Rapak, will be showcasing its most innovative and sustainable product solutions.

"We look forward to attending this luxury packaging event to showcase our most innovative product solutions," said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. "We are excited to feature the product offerings of our recent acquisition, Aarts Packaging, a distinguished innovator in luxury packaging, offering high-end fragrance and color cosmetic packaging solutions, alongside the extensive TriMas Packaging beauty and personal care product portfolio. We continue to lead the way in developing innovative packaging designs that benefit both our customers and the planet, which includes a broad variety of dispensers, foamers, fragrance pumps and caps, airless systems, closures and jars, among others. TriMas Packaging will also be featuring its environmentally-conscious Singolo line of fully recyclable, single-polymer dispensing pumps."

Visit the TriMas Packaging team located in the Ravel Hall, Booth RD10.

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke, Affaba Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Plastic Srl and Aarts Packaging. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 29 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging's innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers' ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

