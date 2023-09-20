Small Arms Market to Reach $14.15 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global small arms market is experiencing growth due to a rise in demand for small arms for competitive sporting events, growth in number of territorial conflicts across the globe, and growing innovation of modern weapons.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Small Arms Market by Type, Action End Use Sector, and Region. By Type, (Pistol, Shotgun, Revolver, and Others). Based on Action (Automatic and Semi-Automatic). By End Use Sector (Civil & Commercial and Defense). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global small arms industry generated $8.42 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $14.15 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3102

Small arms are specifically designed for individual use, typically by a single person. These arms are characterized by their relatively compact size and portability, which makes them convenient for an individual to carry and operate. Small arms are used among military personnel, law enforcement officers, and civilians for purposes such as self-defense, sport shooting, hunting, and various other applications. Additionally, military and law enforcement personnel rely on small arms to execute their respective duties and operations.

Prime determinants of growth

Governments across the globe have introduced regulations and rules for small arms solution acquisition and usage activities. Growth in the adoption of small arms solutions in sports events and the increase in requirements of small arms for self-defense applications are crucial factors that support growth for small arms across the globe. However, strict small arms ownership regulations and threats retained by other types of weapons restrain market growth. On the contrary, the increase in military expenditure globally and agreements & and contracts with law enforcement and military agencies are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.42 billion Market Size in 2032 $14.15 billion CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 374 Segments Covered End Use Sector, Type, Action and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for small arms for competitive sporting events Growth in the number of territorial conflicts across the globe Rising modernized weapon innovations Opportunities Increase in military expenditure globally Agreements and contracts with law enforcement and military agencies Restraints Strict small arms ownership regulations Negative public perception

Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

The conflict has prompted Ukraine to increase its arms procurement to bolster its defense capabilities. The conflict has led to an increased demand for small arms and military equipment in the region.

However, due to the conflict and strained relations, Ukraine has sought alternative sources of arms procurement. This has opened up opportunities for non-Russian arms manufacturers to supply the Ukrainian military. The ongoing conflict has resulted in human suffering, displacement, and loss of life.

The pistol segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the pistol segment held the highest market share of more than one-third of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern for personal safety that has been a driving force behind the growth of the pistol segment. Pistols are handy, lightweight, and easy to carry for desired operations. Pistols are used by military and law enforcement officers as sidearms. These advancements attract both professional users and civilian consumers.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3102

The automatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on action, the automatic segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global small arms market and is projected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is estimated to obtain the highest CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to advancements in robotics and AI that have led to discussions about the integration of automatic arms in unmanned systems and robotic platforms. These developments introduce a new dimension to the concept of automatic arms, expanding their potential applications beyond traditional firearms. As technology continues to evolve, the growth trajectory of automatic arms is likely to remain intertwined with broader discussions about security, ethics, and the responsible use of advanced weaponry.

The civil and commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-use sector, the civil and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022 contributing for more than two-thirds of the global small arms market and is expected to maintain its leadership status from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the rise in concern toward personal safety and growth in adoption of modern sporting rifles are the key factors anticipated to support the growth of the segment. Moreover, the expansion in adoption of small arms for hunting activities, sporting events, and self-defense activities are estimated to spur demand for the civil & commercial segment during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global small arms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in adoption of products and services related to small arms, owing to multiple military and law enforcement modernization and enhancement programs underway in North America. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in participation in shooting competitions across the region. Various countries in the region allow usage of rifles and pistons for sports and recreational activities, which acts as a driver for the growth of the small arms market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

CZG - Ceská Zbrojovka Group SE

Fabbrica D'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A.

FN Herstal

Heckler & Koch

Israel Weapon Industries (I.W.I) Ltd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Webley & Scott

Weihrauch & Weihrauch Sport GmbH & Co. Kg

Procure Complete Research Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-arms-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global small arms market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

Sniper Rifle Market Research Report 2023-2035

Shotgun Shell Market Research Report 2023-2035

Service Handgun Market Research Report 2023-2035

Shooting and Gun Accessories Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-arms-market-to-reach-14-15-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301933585.html