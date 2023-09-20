The CAR T Cell Therapy Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 20% till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Considering the potential of T-cell immunotherapies to treat advance, incurable oncological disorders, there is a growing interest in evaluating the potential of such therapy candidates against various disease indications

Presently, more than 250 companies are engaged in the development of more than 1,200 early and late-stage T-cell therapies, worldwide. Several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace. Over 6,800 patents related to CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. In addition, close to 440 collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline candidates. Moreover, to fund product development initiatives in this domain, capital investments worth USD 30 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors in the last few years.

Key Market Insights

With six approved therapies and over 970 preclinical / clinical product candidates, CAR-T cell therapies represent the most active segment of the pharmaceutical domain

More than 80% of the therapy candidates, which are being developed to target a range of disease indications, are autologous in nature; CD19 and BCMA have emerged as the most popular target antigens

Several scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in clinical development efforts of CAR-T cell therapies; these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China

Specifically, for CAR-T cell therapies, extensive efforts are underway to improve the CAR constructs across successive generations, involving alterations in the scFv region and using different types of gene delivery vectors

In the last 10 years, over 750 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for CAR-T cell therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve successive generations of therapies

Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development

A rise in partnerships, in the recent past, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders, validate the growing interest in this domain; maximum number of such deals were signed in 2021

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of cancer immunotherapy, have invested USD 25 billion, across 260+ instances, during the period 2000-2022

More than 6,500 patents have been granted / filed for CAR-T cell therapies, primarily led by the non-industry players

With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 20%, during the next decade

The projected opportunity within the CAR-T cell therapies market is expected to be well distributed across key / emerging players and different geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the CAR-T cell therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target Indication(s)

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Ovarian Cancer

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MG)

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Target Antigen

CD19

BCMA

CD19/22

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, T-cell immunotherapies are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Aino Kalervo (Former Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)

Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital)

Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), details about CAR-T-cell based product(s), such as information on type of therapy and current development status, information on technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to CAR-T cell immunotherapies and manufacturing capabilities of the players.

Autolus

bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Gilead Sciences

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Kuur Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to CAR-T cell therapies?

What are the different types of clinical conditions that can be treated using CAR-T cell therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

In which geographies, extensive research on CAR-T cell therapy is being conducted?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in the CAR-T cell immunotherapy domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts from renowned academic and research institutes proficient to help drive product development efforts in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape for global CAR-T cell therapies likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Who are the key service providers (CMOs / CDMOs) with capabilities to develop and manufacture CAR-T cell therapies?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of the CAR-T cell immunotherapies market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the key promotional strategies used by companies having marketed products?

Table of Contents

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Market Landscape

5. Key Insights

6. Clinical Trial ANALYSIS

7. Key Opinion Leaders

8. CAR-T Cell Therapy Profiles

9. Partnerships and Collaborations

10. Funding and Investment Analysis

11. Patent Analysis

12. Case Study: Cell Therapy Manufacturing

13. Cost Price Analysis

14. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

15. Promotional Analysis

16. Company Profiles

17. Concluding Remarks

18. Executive Insights

19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

20. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

