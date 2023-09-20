Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market worth $16.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Incontinence Care Products (ICP) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an aging population, increased awareness about urinary and fecal incontinence issues, and advancements in product innovation. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including adult diapers, disposable underpads, urinary catheters, and skin care solutions. As healthcare systems strive to improve patient comfort and reduce the risk of infections, the demand for high-quality ICPs continues to rise. Additionally, sustainability concerns have led to the development of eco-friendly and biodegradable options within this market. With the ICP market poised for continued expansion, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing product performance, comfort, and environmental sustainability to meet the evolving needs of both healthcare institutions and individuals seeking effective incontinence care solutions.

Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in the incontinence care products market is mainly driven by the increasing geriatric population and subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, significant prevalence of incontinence, growing attention to personal hygiene. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the incontinence care products market during the forecast period. However, disparities in the reimbursement for incontinence care products is restricting the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71950351

Browse in-depth TOC on "Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market"

209 - Tables

44 - Figures

225 - Pages

Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $16.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Gender, Usage, Distribution Channel, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of smart diapers Key Market Drivers Increasing geriatric population with chronic medical conditions

In 2022, the absorbable segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by product type segment

Based on product type, the global incontinence care products market is categorized into absorbents and non-absorbents. Absorbents provide better comfort to incontinence patients by preventing the leakage of urine, making it a preferred option, hence accounting for large share. These products are also easy to use as compared to non-absorbents.

In 2022, the e-commerce segment held the largest share of the incontinence care products market, by distribution channel segment

By distribution channel, the incontinence care products market has been segmented into e-commerce, retailer pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing digitalization, advancements in technology, and rising internet accessibility. Besides, the products sold on e-commerce platforms are comparatively more affordable than the products sold offline, since the costs associated with warehouse storage and maintenance is not involved.

Europe dominates the global incontinence care products market

Based on the region, the incontinence care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest incontinence care products market share. The large share of Europe in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of incontinence and chronic conditions and rising healthcare spending. In addition, various key players have their headquarters or major sales networks situated in European countries, making it a mature and developed market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71950351

Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing geriatric population with chronic medical conditions Significant prevalence of incontinence Growing attention to personal hygiene Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income

Restraints:

Social stigma associated with incontinence care products Environmental concerns related to disposal of incontinence products

Opportunities:

Development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers Rising adoption of smart diapers

Challenge:

Underreporting of fecal incontinence Disparities in reimbursement for incontinence care products

Key Market Players:

The major players operating in this market are Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), HARTMANN (Germany), Ontex BV (Belgium), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), McKesson Corporation (US), ABENA (Denmark), Attindas Hygiene Partners Group (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Wellspect Healthcare (Sweden), Stryker (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (US), TZMO SA (Poland), Primare International Ltd. (Canada), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), NorthShore Care Supply (US), and Nobel Hygiene (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=71950351

Incontinence Care Products (ICP) Market Advantages:

Improved Quality of Life: ICPs provide individuals with urinary or fecal incontinence issues the opportunity to maintain their dignity, independence, and overall quality of life. These products enable them to engage in daily activities without the fear of embarrassment or discomfort.

Diverse Product Range: The market offers a wide range of products tailored to various needs, including adult diapers, absorbent pads, catheters, skin protectants, and more. This diversity ensures that individuals can find solutions that suit their specific requirements.

Advanced Technology: Ongoing research and development have led to the creation of technologically advanced ICPs with features like moisture-wicking materials, odor control, and improved absorbency, enhancing user comfort and convenience.

Increased Awareness: The growing awareness of incontinence-related issues has reduced the stigma associated with these conditions, encouraging more people to seek appropriate products and treatment, thus driving market growth.

Healthcare Cost Reduction: ICPs can help prevent skin irritation, urinary tract infections, and other complications associated with incontinence, potentially reducing healthcare costs by minimizing the need for hospitalization or extensive medical treatments.

Environmental Sustainability: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly ICPs, reducing their environmental footprint by using biodegradable materials and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Support for Aging Population: With an aging global population, the demand for ICPs is expected to rise, creating opportunities for market expansion and innovation in products and services.

Customization and Accessibility: The ICP market offers customizable solutions to cater to individual needs, ensuring that individuals of all ages and mobility levels can access appropriate products.

Empowerment and Confidence: ICPs empower individuals to lead active lives and regain confidence, promoting mental and emotional well-being.

Economic Opportunities: The growing ICP market generates economic opportunities, including jobs in manufacturing, research and development, healthcare services, and distribution, contributing to local and global economies.

Overall, the Incontinence Care Products market plays a crucial role in enhancing the well-being and independence of individuals dealing with incontinence issues while offering a range of benefits to society and the economy.

Related Reports:

Microcatheters Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Neurovascular Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Medical Supplies Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Electrophysiology Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

ERCP Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/incontinence-care-products-ipc-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/incontinence-care-products-ipc.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incontinence-care-products-icp-market-worth-16-5-billion--marketsandmarkets-301933261.html