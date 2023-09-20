Expanded coverage includes FDA, EPA, FOMC, central banking, and more.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Aiera, the leading events-focused speech platform for investors, today announced an expansion of its coverage universe to include streamed events hosted by regulatory and government agencies, such as the FDA, EPA, FOMC, central banks, and more. This expansion widens Aiera's growing coverage universe, which currently offers access to 60,000+ corporate events per year across 13,000+ global equities.

As part of this coverage expansion, regulatory, government, and macro events are now seamlessly integrated across Aiera's available delivery methods, including the Aiera dashboard, mobile application, UI components, and API.

"Adding regulatory and macro engagements in conjunction with corporate events ensures that our clients gain in-depth perspectives on critical regulatory shifts and government policy updates, providing a more comprehensive view of the opportunities and challenges ahead," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera.

Aiera users can access this newly expanded coverage the same way as with existing corporate coverage, with a single click for live audio streaming, real-time transcription, search, playback controls, automated summaries, and more.

Bryan Healey, Co-Founder and CTO of Aiera, added, "this newly expanded coverage is being powered by the same underlying Aiera calendar sourcing and event connection workflow, with further expansion planned across geographies and additional regulatory bodies."

About Aiera:

Aiera offers an advanced streaming experience across 13,000+ equities, 60,000+ public events (such as earnings calls and conference presentations) per year, private recordings, and more. Since 2017, Aiera has been leading the transformation in how investment professionals and executives access, organize, and drive insights across market-moving events through its emphasis on calendar access, quality connection, and advanced language modeling applications. Through a closed, yet extensible architecture, Aiera combines in-house model building and training to offer investors the industry's most accurate generative AI, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing solutions, targeting earnings and other key investor events, all in one platform. Aiera is trusted by the world's top asset managers and global institutions, with services delivered through an easily-navigable user interface, APIs, and UI components. Learn more at aiera.com.

