The company's refreshed website earns a nomination from the most renowned digital awards in Ireland.

Taoglas, a leading provider of antennas and IoT (Internet of Things) components that help solve complex engineering problems, is proud to announce that its company website, Taoglas.com, has been nominated for a Digital Media Award (DMA) in the category of Best Website.

The awards are Ireland's most well-established and respected of their kind, highlighting excellence across the digital media space in 26 categories spanning Best App and Best Conversion Strategy to Best Use of Mobile and Best Technology Innovation. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the DMAs, which recognize creativity and innovation across digital media, including digital content creation, advertising and marketing, mobile media, social networking app development, and web design development.

Taoglas.com's nomination-earning website was designed by the Dublin-based digital design firm Kooba, who shares the nomination with Taoglas. Kooba previously won a DMA in the very same category in 2021 for their work designing a site for Vizor.

"After careful consideration and evaluation by our esteemed panel of judges, we have identified a group of outstanding individuals and establishments who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and excellence in the bar industry," said a spokesperson for the Digital Media Awards. "The competition was fierce, and the quality of submissions received surpassed all expectations."

A diverse group of judges from across the Irish digital media landscape will assess each category's nominees in the coming weeks and ultimately decide the winners.

"As an agency we are incredibly proud of this project which has been a true collaboration right from the initial workshops, through design and development and post launch," said Ed Kelly, Creative Director at Kooba. "The result is a high-performing, high-end website with a robust content strategy effectively showcasing Taoglas' expertise and connectivity solutions, positioning them as clear industry leaders and establishing trust with their audience."

The DMA-nominated Taoglas website has proven to be an invaluable resource for the company's existing customers, as well as those interested in antenna and connectivity solutions for an ever more connected world. Taoglas.com is now reflective of the company's commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and quality you can trust.

"We are thrilled to see our work with Kooba recognized by the DMAs," added Taoglas Head of Digital Web Development Alan Cronin. "Any company embarking on a website refresh understands how daunting of a task it can be. To have all our hard work pay off with this prestigious nomination makes it all worth it in the end. We want our website to be a place where the world's technology companies can come to easily find the most relevant advanced component choice for their product's success. Our new website achieves that and has been optimized for the customer experience in mind."

To see the DMA-nominated website, please visit www.taoglas.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that help customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and bring connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Founded in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to providing engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Its global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and international seamless support. Taoglas' commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity.

Taoglas, the Taoglas logo, and all other Taoglas trademarks in the United States and/or other jurisdictions are the property of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited.

About the Digital Media Awards

Digital Media Awards are the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland, organized by Ashville Media Group. The annual ceremony is a valuable networking event as well as a celebration. This year's event takes place 29th September at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin. For more information, please visit www.digitalmedia.ie.

