Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens North Country, NH Healthcare Office

Owner brings over 25 years in healthcare experience to Healthcare Staffing Agency.

BERLIN, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of the healthcare staffing agency location in Berlin, NH.

NEXTAFF of North Country Healthcare Staffing Agency

The North Country, NH healthcare staffing office is owned and operated by Brenda Fratus and David Heiden and serves the North Country area. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for healthcare facilities.

"As a resilient team, our enthusiasm is boundless as we embark on this exciting journey that seamlessly blends our healthcare expertise with our business acumen," said Brenda Fratus and David Heiden, co-owners of NEXTAFF of North Country Healthcare. "This journey is more than a transition; it's a profound transformation that aligns with our shared passion for making a positive impact on people's lives and the wider healthcare community."

"Brenda and David are a dynamic team with many years' experience in the healthcare space," said Cary Daniel Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "They bring so much energy and excitement to this business, they'll be a great addition to the North Country healthcare and business community."

The office is located at 97 Main St, Suite 1, Berlin, NH 03570. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of North Country - Healthcare.

"We are eager to engage and partner with valued clients and potential candidates. Our focus is twofold: To establish meaningful relationships serving both clients and talent and ultimately becoming the premier partner of choice catering to the unique challenges of our local healthcare communities," said Fratus and Heiden.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

