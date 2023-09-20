Vituity Celebrates Expansion of Physician-Led Healthcare Services in Dallas

Physician-Owned Multispecialty Group Grows in Dallas with Wellness Studio, National Office, and Annual Conference

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Vituity, a leading national multispecialty physician partnership, is excited to announce a major expansion of its footprint into Texas, including opening a national office in Dallas, launching its first health and wellness studio, MOOV, in Frisco, and hosting its annual Partnership meeting at the Hilton Anatole.





Vituity

Vituity logo file





Vituity's annual Partnership meeting on September 21 and 22 brings more than 2,000 people from its clinical and administrative teams to Dallas to share best practices on the leading trends in care delivery, attend CME courses to learn the latest in clinical advancements, and knowledge sharing with guest speakers including Jay Kaplan, MD, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

As part of the two-day event, Vituity physicians and business leaders will participate in numerous events, including a fundraising 5K run with donations benefiting the work of the Vituity Cares Foundation, which delivers clinical and other wellness services to communities nationwide.

"I'm tremendously excited to bring Vituity and all the great things we do to the Dallas area," says Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, CEO of Vituity. "As a national multispecialty physician Partnership, one of the areas we take greatest pride in is understanding the communities we serve, and we look forward to delivering patient-centric care and dedicated wellness to local communities in the greater Dallas area."

The MOOV studio in Frisco, Texas, is the first location of Vituity's consumer health and wellness business, offering physician-backed clinical services to support a whole health journey. Membership and a la carte services available through MOOV include nutritional counseling, mental wellness, aesthetics, and more.

"MOOV is the philosophy that people can achieve their aspirational goals in life by training minds and bodies to reach their fullest health potential," said Bobbie Kumar, MD MBA FAAFP. "Since opening our first location in Frisco earlier this summer, we've been thrilled with the community spirit and embrace of this concept, and we look forward to serving the local community for years to come."

In a momentous stride towards enhancing healthcare and wellness, Vituity's expansion in Dallas heralds a new era for the nearly 50-year-old Partnership. The grand opening of its national office, the inauguration of MOOV, and its annual Partnership meeting signify Vituity's commitment to the Dallas community. With gratitude for the warm welcome of the Dallas community, Vituity looks forward to many more years of serving and inspiring health and well-being.

Contact Information

John Hansen

publicrelations@vituity.com

SOURCE: Vituity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785727/vituity-celebrates-expansion-of-physician-led-healthcare-services-in-dallas