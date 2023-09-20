MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Inc. Announces Launch of AI-Sports Betting Platform SportstraderAI.com

New Moneyline Sports SportstraderAi Platform seeks to allow fans and professional sports bettors to capitalize on beginning NFL and college football seasons

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Moneyline Sports Inc., a provider of predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, today announced the launch of its SportststraderAi Platform, (www.sportstraderai.com). The platform is one of the first within the industry that has been designed to provide both fans and bettors with a more precise and data-driven approach to sports betting.

The Platform-SportstraderAI.com

SportstraderAi (www.SportstraderAi.com), is a ground breaking AI-driven consumer-facing platform for predictive analysis and providing value bets for its subscribers. The new sports algorithmic platform intends to provide those interested in betting on sports legally within the US a sophisticated user experience, featuring capabilities to run sports betting simulations across all the major sportsbooks. The friendly user interface was designed to help subscribers find potentially winning bets and the smartest bets each day while balancing risk and reward to improve the chances of winning in the long-term. Those interested testing the platform may start your free trial here:https://sportstraderai.com/signup

"We are extremely pleased by our initial launch of SportstraderAi.com and the overwhelming positive response we have received by users. Instead of competing with the major sportsbooks, we have brought them in as partners through our predictive analysis and AI driven platform, stated Michael Friedman, CEO of Moneyline Sports. By being "sportsbook agnostic", we are seeking to be meaningful partners to our affiliate sportsbooks and lower customer acquisition while providing sports betting insight through leading technology and offering the best sign up bonuses to our subscribers seeking an inside edge. Premium Subscribers can view our AI generated value picks and receive real time information directly to their mobile device or email and within a few clicks, linking seamlessly to their preferred sportsbook accounts from operators including Fanduel, Draft Kings, BetMGM, Caesars and Bet365".

"With SportstraderAI.com we are putting more power into our bettor's hands, by using advanced AI technology and our reinforcement learning algorithms. SportstraderAI.com analyzes a vast array of variables from hundreds of sportsbooks, including player statistics, weather conditions, injuries, and team dynamics to deliver market insight and betting predictions in real time. Our technology partners have worked to train the platform with a profit/loss reward function, giving our users an edge over traditional prediction methods. SportstraderAi's machine learning capabilities also means that the platform is constantly learning and evolving, adapting to new data and information as it becomes available with each competition week. Simply put, our subscribers can expect to see continuous improvements in the platform's propositions and prediction capabilities over time" further stated Friedman.

Moneyline Sports New Funding Round For Go Public Market Strategy

Moneyline Sports recently announced the launch of an equity offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The offering is available to accredited and non-accredited retail investors on the Issuance Express funding portal. Prospective investors can find details on the company and the investment opportunity at: https://issuanceexpress.com/moneylinesports.

The sports betting industry, like almost all industries, is currently investing significantly in AI, and Moneyline Sports with its launch of the SportstraderAI platform is one of the most visible AI-powered tools for sports trading to date. The Company's BetWallet mobile app allowing one log in and seamless connection to all odds, pricing and sportsbooks with geolocation is also the newest offering among suite of cutting-edge sports betting products by the Company.

About Moneyline Sports

At Moneyline Sports, we believe in Math, not Intuition. The Company provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. The Company has developed its real-time data and betting odds platform SportstraderAi, driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. It provides sports fans and bettors an inside edge through professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and SMS alerts. The Company's BetWallet mobile app allowing one log in and seamless connection to all odds, pricing and sportsbooks with geolocation is also the newest offering among suite of cutting-edge sports betting products by the Company.

