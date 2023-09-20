Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
20.09.2023 | 17:50
The CE Shop LLC: Now Supporting New Jersey Residents Looking to Launch a New Career, the CE Shop Offers a 75-Hour Real Estate Salesperson Pre-Licensing Course, Just Approved

Those looking for a flexible work schedule and reliable income can see success quickly without breaking the bank, from one of the first and most trusted education providers in New Jersey

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Those in the Garden State can now start their real estate careers with the new Salesperson Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course from The CE Shop. This 75-hour, online course now offers New Jersians the opportunity to launch a rewarding career as a real estate agent.

With streamlined technology and self-paced learning options, this new course features mobile-friendly access, interactive content, a course progress tracker, and customer support seven days a week. Students are provided with state-approved coursework and everything they need to leave feeling confident they are on the easiest path to career growth. With an average annual income of $98,000 (Indeed.com), New Jersey real estate agents rank higher than many states.

Starting at $499, packages are affordable and range from course-only to premium packages, with credits that can be applied to future Continuing Education courses to jumpstart a successful career.

Since 2011, The CE Shop has been providing Continuing Education in New Jersey. For those looking to maintain their license and stay ahead of the competition, The CE Shop continues to offer a diverse set of Continuing Education courses which highlight current topics and new regulations affecting the real estate industry.

This new Pre-Licensing course from The CE Shop covers everything needed to successfully prepare for, and pass, the national and state licensing exams. Learn more about these New Jersey real estate offerings and start a free trial to see how professionals can increase their income potential today.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces and provides quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP of Corporate Marketing
liz.meitus@careercertified.com
720-822-5314

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDimvboE63w

SOURCE: The CE Shop

