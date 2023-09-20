Peregrine Health Services, LLC: Peregrine Health Services to Present at Emergency Nursing 2023

Leading consultancy for emergency department and trauma center optimization brings its experience and expertise to the foremost conference for emergency department nurses.

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Peregrine Health Services, a specialized consulting firm focused on optimizing emergency department (ED) and trauma center performance, will attend the Emergency Nursing 2023 conference to participate in two key sessions and present its trauma and emergency service lines.









Emergency Nursing 2023 is the foremost conference for emergency nurses, with several thousand attendees expected. The conference is sponsored by the Emergency Nurses Association and takes place from Sept. 21-23 in San Diego.

Peregrine's JoAnn Lazarus will present "Authentic Leadership - Finding Your North StarTrue North" at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 23. Lazarus is Managing Partner, Emergency Consulting Services at Peregrine Health Services.

Senior consultants Karen Webb, Jennifer Brown and Peggy Grover will address pediatric readiness in emergency departments in a program titled "The Kiddos are Coming! Is Your ED Ready for Children?" at 8:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23.

Attendees at Emergency Nursing 2023 will receive high-quality sessions, hands-on learning experiences, and opportunities to participate in networking events. "We're excited to be part of Emergency Nursing 2023, to reconnect with our colleagues and clients from all over the country, and to demonstrate our commitment to emergency nursing and its crucial role in our healthcare system," said Mark Feinberg, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer for Peregrine Health Services.

Peregrine Health Services has strong connections to the field of emergency nursing and the Emergency Nurses Association. The firm works closely with emergency nurses, as well as physicians and administrators, in assisting emergency departments to implement best practices and improve operational, clinical and financial performance.

In addition, Peregrine's JoAnn Lazarus is a fellow of the Academy of Emergency Nursing and a past president of the Emergency Nurses Association, and several members of Peregrine's team are current or former members and officers of the Emergency Nurses Association.

At the conference, Peregrine Health Services will promote both its services to emergency departments and services for trauma centers. In addition to process and performance improvement, the firm also assists healthcare organizations during executive transitions by providing department leadership and hands-on operational support.

For more information, visit https://peregrinehs.com.

About Peregrine Health Services

Peregrine Health Services, LLC is a specialized consulting firm dedicated to helping healthcare organizations optimize emergency department and trauma center performance. For more information, visit www.peregrinehs.com.

Contact Information

Elise DeCourcy

Director of Marketing

elise.decourcy@peregrinehs.com

SOURCE: Peregrine Health Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785937/peregrine-health-services-to-present-at-emergency-nursing-2023