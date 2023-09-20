Cell Phone Lease-to-Own Company EzPag Announces the Completion of a $10 Million Debt Funding Round

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / EzPag, provider of lease-to-own financing for the latest cell phones, today announces the completion of a $10 million debt funding round. The money raised was from private investors and will be used to fund the growth of EzPag and acquire inventory to lease to their customers. This funding will allow the company to continue its mission facilitating access to iPhones and other electronic devices for immigrants or people who do not have complete documents.

After less than a year in operation, the investors felt confident that EzPag will continue to grow. The company has a track record of success, with over a thousand sales in its first five months of operation. With this capital infusion the founders of EzPag, Matheus Freire and Lucas Paiva, will aim the 46 million immigrants that reside in the USA.

EzPag Co-Founder and CEO Matheus Freire is excited about the opportunities the new funding will offer, "I couldn't be happier to announce the successful completion of our recent $10 million debt financing round. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to leveling the financial playing field for immigrants who aspire to build brighter futures in their new country. With this substantial capital infusion, we are poised to expand our reach, enhance our services, and empower even more individuals with access to fair and affordable credit. Our mission is rooted in the belief that everyone, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to achieve financial stability and success. We extend our sincere gratitude to our investors for sharing our vision and supporting our efforts to create a more inclusive financial landscape for immigrants."

Co-founder Lucas Paiva is grateful for the future growth this funding provides to the company and its customers, "When we started this journey, we knew that the goal of creating a new concept of credit score for the immigrant population would be a huge challenge and the need for capital would only increase. Receiving a $10 million investment is a significant milestone for us. I see this as a true recognition of the hard work we've dedicated to this company. We have been living and breathing our vision. Achieving this first milestone fills me with pride. This injection brings more fuel to the operation, allowing us to dedicate ourselves even more intensely to everything we have planned for the future of our company."

ABOUT EzPAG

Founded in January 2023 by Matheus Freire and Lucas Paiva, EzPag was born with the mission of facilitating access to iPhones and other electronic devices to immigrants in the USA. The company began testing its services in January and made their first sale in April of 2023. Their core values include a sense of community, sustainability, flexibility, transparency, and accessibility. By serving the immigrant community, they uphold their belief in diversity and inclusion. By offering refurbished devices in addition to new, they keep electronics from ending up in a landfill and damaging the environment. EzPag offers a wide range of flexible payment options and price points to meet every need. They are transparent about every interaction with their customers and business partners. Their main goal of access to financing for everyone means opportunities for some that have previously been left behind.

Their customers may not be able to buy the latest iPhones or other electronic devices in cash or have access to the credit to finance that purchase. EzPag offers flexible payment options and a simple, accessible buying process. They value equal opportunities and by providing easy access to these products are contributing to digital inclusion and a more equal future for people new to this country. In addition, each device they finance is fully insured by Akko and protected against theft, defects in parts and/or batteries, accidental damages, broken screens, and any damage caused by liquids.

CONTACT: Matheus Freire

PHONE: (786) 882-7912

EMAIL: contato@ezpag.com

SOURCE: EzPag

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785783/cell-phone-lease-to-own-company-ezpag-announces-the-completion-of-a-10-million-debt-funding-round