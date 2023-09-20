BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Tender Offer
The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2023.
Over the six months to 31 August 2023, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 5.4% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 19 September 2023 was 4.4%. Against a background of volatile market conditions and the Company currently trading at the narrowest discount within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2023.
The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.
20 September 2023
For further information, please contact:
Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 2639
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Securities plc